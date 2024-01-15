“It’s available now, this is the most important news”

2024-03-30



carlo ancelotti Confirmed in preview this Saturday Real Madrid-Athletic Club The long awaited return of eder militaoThe Brazilian has recovered from a serious knee injury suffered earlier this season.

“The return of Militao, which is the most important news. He is available, he has trained well, but he is not 100% because he still needs to play more football,” declared the Italian coach at the press conference. “He has recovered very well from the injury,” he said. He was injured in the first round match against Athletic and is now making a comeback against Athletic in the second round. return for a call military This doesn’t mean the defender is going to be a starter: “He may or may not have minutes tomorrow. His physical condition is good, his knee is fine and he just needs to get used to playing on a bigger field and with his teammates. “He has recovered very well and we need to give him time to get back to his best level.”

militaryThe 26-year-old returns at a crucial moment of the campaign, with the quarterfinal tie Manchester City Champions League in 10 days. He real Madrid They have had several casualties in the defensive area this season, with only two natural centre-backs available: dance And Rudiger, too much david alaba like a goalkeeper Thibaut CourtoisThey are still out there. In fact, courtois He will not be able to appear again this season after undergoing surgery on his meniscus a few days ago, when he was already facing the final stages of recovery from a knee ligament injury. “It was strange what happened to us with serious injuries to two centre-backs. I think we performed well and everyone complied. Rüdiger I. He is having a great season. Nacho has also made a few mistakes at times, but overall he has contributed a lot in defence. And Tchoumeni has performed very well in that position. “It shows that we are the team that has conceded the fewest goals and that means the collective work has been very good,” he highlighted. ancelotti,