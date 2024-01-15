Mossad chief travels to Paris to negotiate ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Mossad chief David Barnia. Reuters/Aamir Cohen/file photo

An Israeli delegation led by the head of Mossad According to Israeli media, he traveled to Paris this Friday Try to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas in GazaPlunged into a desperate humanitarian situation with constant bombardment.

You may be interested in: Israel announces arrest of over a hundred Hamas terrorists at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

Israeli army bombed cities last night khan younis and rafaAccording to a journalist, at the southern end of the narrow Palestinian territory ruled by Hamas since 2007 AFP,

The war broke out after the Palestinian Islamic Movement attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to a report by Israel. AFP Based on Israeli data.

You may be interested in: Israel declares Brazilian President Lula da Silva “persona non grata”

In response, Israel launched air and ground offensives, which have so far killed 29,514 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Hamas, which is considered a “terrorist” organization. United States, European Union and Jewish State,

In November, a week-long ceasefire allowed the release of more than 100 hostages captured by Hamas during an attack on Israeli territory, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

You may be interested in: Netanyahu confirms Israel will not pay for release of Gaza hostages

Since then, international mediators have been trying to agree a new ceasefire to free other hostages and authorize the entry of humanitarian aid. According to Israel, there are still 130 hostages in Gaza and 30 of them have died.

david barniaDirector of the Israeli foreign intelligence agency Mossad, and Ronan Barboss of shin betThe Internal Security Service, according to Israeli media, plans to “unblock” negotiations in the French capital.

The visit comes the day after Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahuProposed a plan for the future of Gaza.

The project proposes that the area should be governed by “local authorities” that would have no ties to “countries or entities that support terrorism”, with troops to “prevent any resurgence of terrorist activity” and a “buffer zone”. Can work in Gaza to make. According to The Times of Israel, to ensure the “security” of the Hebrew state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Mossad Director David Barnia. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO/dpa

The Palestinian Authority, which is in power in the West Bank, strongly opposed the plan.

“If the world wants security and stability in the region, it must end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and recognize an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”said Abu Rudineh, a spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas, who administers the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Netanyahu, who recalls that the aim of the military campaign is to “destroy” Hamas, also plans to dismantle the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israel accused 12 of its employees of involvement in the October 7 attack. The United Nations immediately dismissed the accused activists and launched an internal investigation.

Agency Director, Philip Lazzariniwarned on Thursday that UNRWA was at “breaking point” after 16 countries suspended its funding.

The agency is essential to humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians, many of whom are currently living without water, food, medicine or fuel in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

“Even the animals live better than us,” decried Zarifa Hamad, a 62-year-old displaced person in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

A Hamas source said that in late January, the warring parties discussed in Paris a plan for a six-week cease-fire and the release of 200 to 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 35 to 40 Israeli hostages.

Talks were also held in Egypt with the participation of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

(With information from AFP)