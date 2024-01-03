Netanyahu rejected the ceasefire and assured that he would continue the offensive against Hamas until achieving “complete victory”.

Netanyahu made the comments shortly after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (EFE/EPA/GPO/Amos Ben Gershom) on Wednesday.



israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu Hamas’s demands rejected Pledged to call for a ceasefire and to continue military offensives in the Gaza Strip until “complete victory” is achieved.

Netanyahu made the comments soon after meeting the US Secretary of State on Wednesday. anthony blinkenWho is traveling in the region in the hope of a ceasefire.

“We are on the way to achieving complete victory,” Netanyahu said. He said that this operation will not last for years but for months. “There is no other solution”.

He ruled out any agreement that would give Hamas partial or full control of Gaza. He also said Israel is the “only power” capable of guaranteeing long-term security.

Netanyahu also called for replacing the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRWA).

Earlier, Blinken said there was “much work ahead” to resolve differences between Israel and Hamas over a new ceasefire and a new ceasefire. hostage releaseAfter Palestinian militias presented conditions that were contrary to the objectives of the Israeli military operation.

Hamas presented a three-phase plan Which will take place over four and a half months in response to a proposal drafted by the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt. According to him, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, including prominent rebels, all hostages would be freed and the war would end.

us President, Joe BidenSaid the rebel group’s demands were “slightly exaggerated” but that talks would continue.

In the deadliest confrontation in the history of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, more than 27,000 PalestiniansEntire neighborhoods have been destroyed, most of Gaza’s population has been forced to leave their homes and a quarter of the population has nothing to eat.

Iran-backed rebel groups in the region They have mainly attacked US and Israeli targets in solidarity with the Palestinians, increasing the risk of conflict escalating.

The focus is on the plight of hostages in Israel. Families and populations demanding a deal with Hamas fear time is running out (Reuters/Susana Vera)

Israel is deeply shocked by the Hamas attack on October 7, in which some people were killed. 1,200 people diedApart from taking a few, most citizens 250 mortgageNearly half of whom remain captive in Gaza.

Hamas’ response to the ceasefire proposal was published by the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbarclose to the powerful Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, A Hamas official and two Egyptian officials confirmed its authenticity. A fourth official familiar with the conversations later clarified the sequence of the release. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press about the delicate negotiations.

In the first phase, lasting 45 days Hamas will liberate women and children Apart from those who remain captive For old and sick men in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners Hosted by Israel. Israel will also withdraw from populated areas, ceasing its air operations, allowing the entry of more aid as well as allowing Palestinians to return to their homes, including in the devastated northern part of the enclave.

The second phase, which will involve negotiations during the first phase, will include release of remaining hostages, Most of the soldiers, in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners over 50 years of age, including high-ranking rebels. Israel will release another 1,500 prisoners, 500 of whom will be selected by Hamas, and complete its withdrawal from Gaza.

Both parties in the third phase They would exchange hostages and bodies of dead prisoners.

Netanyahu has said he will not make any compromise at any cost, adding that he will not accept the release of high-ranking terrorists.

The focus is on the plight of hostages in Israel. The family and the public are demanding an agreement with Hamas, There is a fear that time is running out. Israeli forces rescued only one hostage, while the rebel group said several people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and failed rescue missions.

More than 100 detainees, mostly women and children, returned home during a week-long ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israel.

Thousands of people have participated in weekly protests demanding the release of the hostages and new elections. But Netanyahu is beholden to his far-right coalition partners, who have threatened to topple the government if it gives too much in talks.

(With information from AP)