New information about Kate Middleton’s health

year ago Kate Middleton She managed to get rid of the criticism that had made her a cold and naive woman. It only takes one look at the British press to confirm that it has established itself as the true jewel of the monarchy. endured the tantrums of duke of sussex or fall from grace prince andrewThe Princess of Wales is appreciated for her sense of duty, her beauty, and the many gestures that humanize her, such as sitting at the piano at a Christmas carol concert.

The British royal family is suffering the loss of two of its great pillars. On January 17, Kate Middleton had stomach surgery. The secrecy and silence that Kensington has maintained about his health crisis has given rise to all kinds of rumors. A mysterious disease that matches charles iii cancerWithout specifying what type it is.

Former correspondent of Casa Real de la BBCJenny Bond has spoken about the encouraging signs of the Princess of Wales’s recovery, highlighting her visit from Windsor to Sandringham during her recovery as a positive sign. “It shows that he is continuing to recover,” Bond said. “Plus, the change will probably be very welcome for her… the same four walls can get a little boring when you’re recovering from an illness.” He has now returned to his home at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor.

Prince William arrives at Royal Albert HallGTRES

The Princess of Wales spent a fortnight under medical care at a prestigious London clinic in Marylebone before being discharged to continue her recovery period at home.

Bond stressed that throughout his recovery process he has had the unwavering support of his inner circle made up of family and close friends. Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her own well-being, Bond commented: “Kate is smart enough to take all the help she can get, especially from her mother and friends; “real commitments can wait.”

One sign that Kate is not in danger is her brothers’ paradise vacation Pippa and James Middleton. She is in the Caribbean with her husband and children Arthur Michael William, Grace Elizabeth Jane and Rose. And James has enjoyed a few days in the snow with his wife Alizée Thevenet, his son Inigo and their pets.

The Prince of Wales and his three childrenGTRES

While Kate continues her recovery, the Prince of Wales has dedicated himself to the care of his three young children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), which he juggles with his official commitments. Last Sunday he participated in bafta gala, He commented that Kate’s surgery had prevented him from watching more films than in other years: “I’ve seen even fewer films than before. It’s been a bit of a bummer with my wife… but I hope We’ll go ahead, I’ll make my list tonight.

While her recovery continues, the Princess has taken up reading and cooking. He entertains himself by trying new dishes and delighting his family with some of the most delicious dishes like roast chicken.

Kate Middleton’s recovery appointment coincides with Lieutenant Colonel Tom White As the Princess’s new private secretary. Lieutenant Colonel White, who served in Afghanistan in 2009, served under the late Queen Elizabeth II until his death on September 8, 2022.