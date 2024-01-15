What happened between Gignac and Siboldi’s assistant?

tiger tied for a goal against Atlas And one of the pictures that was left of the game was a conversation that he had André-Pierre Gignac with Miguel Fuentes When he came on as a substitute, some interpreted it as the forward demanding that he be removed from the field of play.

Although Robert Dante Siboldi’s assistant He explained what had happened and said that they were simply exchanging viewpoints on what was happening on the field, such as the locations in the red and black zones.

What happened?

“No, he was exchanging views on what was happening. no one wants to go out They told me where the spaces were and that was it.,

Fuentes accepted it the team is not playing well And it has been difficult for them to find an offensive idea and collective action against which they hope next Wednesday fc juarez,

“This is the reality, this is not an excuse, we have to improve even if we do not have time.” We didn’t get that connection, that aggression. We have to continue, we have to take advantage of the game coming at home, we always try to be aggressive and sometimes we try to be aggressive.”

He also admitted that the team has been having problems when they want to play, which has led to them conceding goals. this saturday against atlasWhen? OGL Herrera lost the ball and ended on the goal of jeremy marquez,