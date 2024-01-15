New sales record of US currency in informal market

According to independent media published on March 24, the dollar in Cuba continues to rise without a break and the average selling price of the US currency in the informal market has increased for the third consecutive day. the touch In the rate that informs about the price of currencies on the street each day.

The American currency rose by two pesos compared to the previous day and reached 330 pesos per unitKeeps itself just five pesos away from the euro.

This figure represents a new absolute record for the dollar since 2019. the touch The representative value of the three reference currencies will begin to be documented in the island’s informal market.

The euro and the freely convertible currency (MLC), for their part, maintained their values ​​from the previous day: the European currency at 335 and the MLC at 275 CUP.

Regarding the behavior of the mean values ​​in the last 24 hours the touch Marked as average buying offers at 327 pesos for the US currency and 330 pesos for selling.

The Euro average is 335 for both buying and selling. In case of MLC, the average price on both acquisition and sale is Rs 275.

The average buying and selling prices (elToque) of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market

At the beginning of the month, economist Pavel Vidal warned in the monthly report of the Cuban Monetary and Finance Observatory (OMFI) that Forecast models projected that the value of the USD and EUR in the informal market could exceed the 340 peso mark for the remainder of March.

reference rate of the touch It has been prepared after analyzing advertisements for the purchase and sale of the three reference currencies published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.

However, it should be taken into account Representative rates are formed from buy or sell announcements, that is, they are not concrete operations, rather they express the will of the actors participating in that market. Therefore the data shared should be taken as reference only.