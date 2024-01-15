North Korea warns US and South Korea will pay a ‘heavy price’ for holding annual joint military exercises

(CNN) — North Korea has condemned the annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea that began this Monday, warning that both countries will “pay a high price”, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Reported on Tuesday.

“A large-scale war exercise conducted by the world’s largest nuclear-armed state and more than 10 satellite states against a state on the Korean Peninsula, where even a single spark could trigger nuclear war, can never be called ‘defensive’ Could” a North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman in a statement broadcast by KCNA.

The ministry described the 11-day “Freedom Shield” military exercises as “provocative” and “reckless” and warned that North Korean forces would monitor “adventurous acts” and take “responsible military activities” to control what it described as destabilizing. Is. Security status.

“The United States and South Korea will have to pay a heavy price for their false election as they realize that it poses a grave threat to their security at every turn,” the spokesperson said.

Lee Sung-joon, spokesman for the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced last week that the drills are scheduled to take place from March 4 to 14 with the aim of deterring North Korea’s nuclear threats.

According to the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and the South Korean Ministry of Defense, the spring drill will integrate elements of “live exercises” with creative exercises.

USFK said the exercise “will, among other things, incorporate lessons learned from current and ongoing conflicts to enhance the combat readiness of units and the joint defense posture, as well as strengthen security and stability on the peninsula.” Korea and throughout Northeast Asia.

In addition to the exercises, several joint field training exercises are also underway around the Korean Peninsula to enhance the alliance’s defense posture and cooperation “through air, land, sea, space, cyber, and special operations,” USFK said in its statement. Are.

North Korea has previously condemned joint US-South Korean military exercises, but has not yet made any official comment or response to the current drills.