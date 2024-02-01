One Cuban citizen died and 20 were injured in two major accidents in Granma.

One Cuban died and 20 were injured in two major accidents in recent hours in the eastern province of Granma.

Official press reports indicate that one accident occurred on the highway between Entrench de Bucito and El Triangulo, on the highway through Manzanillo, and at Courreje, via Las Tunas.

The deceased was a 71-year-old man, the report said, adding that both accidents occurred around 6:00 am.

“In both cases, two private mass passenger transport vehicles are involved. From Courje, one dead and 12 wounded were transferred to Céspedes. “Eight were injured by Tuabeke,” he indicated.

Following the accidents, all emergency services have been activated at the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Hospital.

Accidents are continuously killing people. Meanwhile, the dictatorship has blamed the high numbers on humanitarian factors.

A report by the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) stated that “the frequency and dynamics of traffic accidents in the country are being marked by the actions of drivers and pedestrians.”

Colonel Roberto Rodríguez Fernández, head of the PNR’s specialized traffic body, said that “the human factor is responsible for 91% of these incidents.”

More than 700 people lost their lives as a result of traffic accidents in Cuba last year.