Bill Gates reveals what he recommends investing in today

One of the secrets in the field of investing is to know what types of businesses the world’s richest philanthropists bet on. One of them is Windows co-founder Bill Gates, who through his personal blog Gates Notes reflects personal experiences, tells, shows some news and makes recommendations regarding business and investments. On this occasion, he paid special attention to today’s most profitable businesses: energy, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture and construction.

Bill Gates is recognized as one of the most outstanding businessmen of the moment and in his 68 years he knew how to invest his money very well, in addition to running one of the most successful companies in history, such as Microsoft.

According to the Forbes list, it is estimated that Bill Gates earns between $7.6 million to $11 million USD per day. His wealth grew to US$117 million, making him one of the richest men in the world today.

It is known that his huge wealth was acquired thanks to the profits made by the American multinational Microsoft, but its co-founder also had strategic stakes in various sectors such as technology, energy and health. Bill Gates also made real estate investments such as Xanadu 2.0 and Rancho Paseana and created his own investment company called Cascadia Investments.

In his personal blog, he expressed his views on topics like Generative Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Trade and Investment. But on this occasion he made a post titled “Invest in innovations that save and improve the greatest number of lives”, based on a speech he gave at the COP World Climate Action Summit, which aims to improve human well-being.

He pays particular attention to five sectors that lead emissions of pollutants worldwide: energy, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, and construction. In his speech he addressed the imperative need for humans to address climate change and outlined how the sectors are important for their environmental impact, as well as representing great investment opportunities.

The most profitable investment according to Bill Gates

The first thing the philanthropist mentioned is clean energy. It has allocated more than two billion dollars since the Paris Conference on Climate Change and plans to double this amount in the future. “If you have the ability to finance a future with clean energy, I encourage you to do so,” he said.

