Carla Barber is honest about the money she makes from beauty therapy: her words

Marta Nogales Gordo 02/01/2024 6:21 pm

carla barbercord press

Although her name reached everyone through her relationship with football player Alvaro Morata, carla barber Later they learned how to devote themselves to the world influential person After becoming Miss Universe and Miss Spain. Furthermore, and for eight years, it has been a Famous doctors in aesthetic medicine which is Many clinics spread throughout Spain: in Gran Canaria, his native place, second in Madrid, third in Valencia and last in Bilbao.

Carla García Barber, presenting for Miss World 2011

Carla Barber has several companies and aesthetic medicine clinics

His schedule, which a few days ago he confessed that he would have to stop as a result of his son’s operation, is always full. There are faces both known and unknown who have decided to put themselves in the hands of Carla, the true guru of hyaluronic acid.

A few weeks ago, ‘Clinicus Barber SL’ billed 5.6 million euros, is also The second company, ‘Carla Secret SL’, where it had a turnover of 1.6 million, Now, the doctor has gone to the program ‘Espejo Público’, in which she has dared to talk about the figures that have allowed her to open more than one clinic and acquire the house of her dreams.

Business woman talks about the figures she invoices

to his 33 years, you can definitely brag about your lifestyle and the wealth you have accumulated. However, the doctor has admitted this “I didn’t do this alone.”, it would be impossible. There are many people behind it”, referring to all the people who make up his company and as he also explained, “Many of us are working and there are many families who make their living from this.”,

After this he started talking about his quality of life because of his work, to which he also added “With beauty therapy you earn very well But it is true that there are aesthetics doctors on every corner. And more and more, because there are so many people who want to dedicate themselves to it. I don’t really make a millionThat is, the money that is billed, with different companies and taking into account that there are many people working there.

{{ #leaves }}

{{#section.link.href}} {{section.link.title}} {/section.link.href}} {{title.data}}

{{ /leaves }}



Your work as an influencer

Apart from owning several companies, Carla has also established herself as one of the most recognizable faces Social Networks, On his personal Instagram account, where he publishes various aspects of his life, he submits nothing more and nothing less than one million followers Which is completed with 300,000 in your company account.

Regarding this job he commented that “There are many professions in which you earn a lot of money. Being an influencer can buy you a lot of bagsHey, I’ll work on it. I’m giving them away because I don’t use them anymore, not that I bought them and gave them away. “I am generous.”