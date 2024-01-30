TikTok is tired of vertical videos and now wants to be like YouTube

The company will highlight creators who opt for long-term horizontal videos.

latest Twist in TikTok strategy Can be interpreted literally. The company, known for its short vertical videos, now wants creators to pay more attention to YouTube and other platforms and create longer, landscape videos.

Many creators with millions of followers have received messages in the app this week urging them to create horizontal videos longer than a minute with this promise. TikTok will promote these more aggressively in its algorithm. The recommendation is extended to accounts that have been on the platform for more than three months with two exceptions: Videos cannot be advertisements or political propaganda.

In return, the social network agrees to show them to many more users over a 72-hour period, An impulse that is important to keep growing in audience within the platform. The For You tab, which mixes videos posted by accounts you follow as well as recommendations from new users, is a great way for creators to reach new audiences and negotiate better advertising deals or get more money from TikTok. The best way to do that is if they are part of the Maker Scholarship Program.

This measure is not the first step that TikTok, which was born as an application focused on short videos focused on music and dance but has become one of the most influential social networks, is taking in this direction. In recent years, those in charge have tried to persuade creators to upload longer videos Now allows up to 30 minutes of content, In some cases.

Its aim is to fight head-to-head with the online video giant, YouTube, which is the platform of choice for most creators at the moment. It is also the one that has the most advertisers and therefore usually pays the most for views, being one of the sources of income for influencers and YouTubers, especially when they are starting their career and on their own. But cannot negotiate agreements with brands.

In any case, it should be noted that YouTube is also taking the same path, Although in the opposite direction. For a year now, it has been trying to promote short videos in the vertical format, which it calls youtube shorts, As an alternative to TikTok videos, which often go viral and have greater potential to engage audiences within the app.