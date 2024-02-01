Source: Commanders hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new coach

ASHBURN, VA – The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next coach, sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Quinn replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired by new owner Josh Harris a day after the season ended. Commanders appointed Adam Peters as general manager on January 12. The move represents the first major signing into the football team for Harris, who finalized the purchase of the team in July.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn oversees training camp practice at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 26, 2023 in Oxnard, California. Jeanne Kamin-Vancia-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn, 53, served as Dallas’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons. The Cowboys were tied for fifth in points and seventh in yards. Under Quinn, the Cowboys led the NFL with 93 forced turnovers.

He previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season, when they lost to the New England Patriots in overtime after leading 28–3.

Atlanta had won a combined 10 games in the two seasons prior to his arrival. The Falcons were 8–8 in their first season and 29–19 overall in their first three. But Atlanta went 14-23 in his last two seasons. They finished 43–42 overall and 3–2 in the postseason.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Quinn was the defensive coordinator for two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. There, their defense ranked first in points and yards each season.

Dallas ranks fifth in yards and touchdowns this season. The Cowboys have been in the top 10 in scoring defense in each of Quinn’s three years.

Quinn would have his work cut out for him in Washington. The Commanders finished 4–13 last season, have not had a winning record since 2016 and have not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

But the Commanders have the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, where they can select their quarterback of the future, and will make five picks in the top 100. They also have approximately $70 million of cap space available, with the potential to make at least $15 million more by freeing up several players.