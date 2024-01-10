Organizations give away sweaters and coats in New York and New Jersey

Winter can be a difficult time in New York, as low temperatures can cause complications for those who are not properly dressed.
For this reason, various organizations offer programs to deliver coats, sweaters, and winter clothing to those in need.
Some of them distribute them permanently throughout the winter and others are one-day events.
At Univision 41 we have organized some events where these clothes will be given away for free during January and February.
Coat Gift Program in New York:
Senator Roxanne J. persuade
Date: January 13, 2024
Location: Senator’s Office
Address: 1222 E 96th Street in Brooklyn
Timings: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
They will be distributed as soon as they arrive.
Dover city in New Jersey
Date: February 3, 2024
Address: 35 N Sussex St, Dover, NJ 07801
Timings: 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm
Raushanbush Metro Ministry
Date: Every Monday from January to March.
Address: 410 W. 40th Street in Manhattan
Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
They are distributed as they arrive, with a maximum of 50 people served per day.
Neighborhood Opportunities Network
Keeps delivering clothes to needy people continuously
You can check the location and schedule in this link,
St. Mary’s Clothing Drive
Location: 230 Classen Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 am to 1 pm, except Wednesday and Sunday.
All clothing types, although not required, it is recommended to call (718) 529-6070 first to check availability.
