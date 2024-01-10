Organizations give away sweaters and coats in New York and New Jersey

Winter can be a difficult time in New York, as low temperatures can cause complications for those who are not properly dressed.

For this reason, various organizations offer programs to deliver coats, sweaters, and winter clothing to those in need.

Some of them distribute them permanently throughout the winter and others are one-day events.

At Univision 41 we have organized some events where these clothes will be given away for free during January and February.

Coat Gift Program in New York:

Senator Roxanne J. persuade
Date: January 13, 2024
Location: Senator’s Office
Address: 1222 E 96th Street in Brooklyn
Timings: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
They will be distributed as soon as they arrive.

Dover city in New Jersey
Date: February 3, 2024
Address: 35 N Sussex St, Dover, NJ 07801
Timings: 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Raushanbush Metro Ministry
Date: Every Monday from January to March.
Address: 410 W. 40th Street in Manhattan
Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
They are distributed as they arrive, with a maximum of 50 people served per day.

Neighborhood Opportunities Network
Keeps delivering clothes to needy people continuously
You can check the location and schedule in this link,

St. Mary’s Clothing Drive
Location: 230 Classen Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 am to 1 pm, except Wednesday and Sunday.
All clothing types, although not required, it is recommended to call (718) 529-6070 first to check availability.

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

1,9

The new The Mercy House is located at 249 Court Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Its opening hours are every Wednesday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

2,9

The Archdiocese of Newark celebrated the opening of its third The Mercy House, a House of Mercy that provides food, clothing and assistance to those in need.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

3,9

Mercy House provides non-perishable food, clothing, children’s necessities, furniture, and assistance in finding employment and housing.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Swipe here to continue gallery

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

4,9

The staff provide an invaluable service at Elizabeth, caring for those most in need. The other two Mercy Houses are located in Newark and Jersey City.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

5,9

Students spend community hours and help provide assistance to those most in need.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

6,9

Mercy House provides assistance regardless of immigration status, age or political affiliation. It is a service to those who need it most.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Swipe here to continue gallery

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

7,9

Auxiliary Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo blessed the Mercy House building in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

8,9

In addition to non-perishable food, Mercy House provides assistance in obtaining government identification, enrolling children in schools, and up to $1,000 in rental assistance.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

9,9

Mercy House in Elizabeth helps supply clothing for the winter season.

Credit, Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark

