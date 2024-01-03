An interim doctor position announced for Soria Penitentiary Center

This process is for applicants who have a bachelor’s degree in Medicine or a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, and it is not mandatory to have a degree in Family and Community Medicine or Doctor of Medicine. internal.

















Today, January 10, in the Official State Gazette, the resolution of the Undersecretariat of the Ministry of the Interior dated January 3, 2024 was published, which calls for a procedure for the selection and appointment of interim civil servant personnel of the elective body. Atonement for health; One of the 20 places called is for Soria Penitentiary Centre.

The Under-Secretary of Internal Affairs has agreed to seek the recruitment of one post of interim civil servant staff of the Penitentiary Health Faculty Corps for the Soria Penitentiary Center for a maximum period of three years, extendable for a further year.

This process is for applicants who have a bachelor’s degree in Medicine or a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, and it is not mandatory to have a degree in Family and Community Medicine or Doctor of Medicine. Internal, and without prejudice to the possibility of applying as applicants for those who hold the said specialist titles, or who have fulfilled the conditions for obtaining them at the closing date of the application submission period.

This process will be done through the competition system with evaluation and scores specified in Annex I of the call.

Those who wish to participate must complete the model that appears as Annex III of the call that will be available in the Ministry of the Interior, in the General Registry Office of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, in all penitentiary centers, in colleges, in the Ministry of the Interior, in the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, and in all Penitentiary Centers. Doctors and in delegations and sub-delegations of the Government of the respective province, on the page www.institucionpenitenciaria.es and at the general access point www.administración.gob.es.

Applications will be submitted electronically within ten business days from the day of publication of this call, through the General Electronic Registry of the General State Administration http://administración.gob.es.