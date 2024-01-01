“Our aim is to contribute to improving the health and well-being of animals, people and the sustainability of the planet”

With the aim of improving the health and well-being of people, animals and the planet, Elanco Has launched the ‘Sumando Juntos’ program. The person in charge of the program, George Munyisa, agreed to an interview with reporters to explain the importance of the initiative’s positive impact on society and the planet.

Can you tell us what the ‘Sumando Juntos’ social work program involves?

put together This is a non-profit initiative by Elanco Animal Health Which facilitates cooperation and collaboration between different members of the food value chain: Producers, Veterinarians, Distributors, Retailers, Owners, Consumers, Institutions, NGOs and Company Volunteers, With the aim of joining efforts and, thus, contributing to improving the health and well-being of animals, people and the sustainability of the planet.

Elanco’s role is Mobility in various social work projects and sustainability, as well as the role of promoting the benefits of healthy eating, good nutrition and the importance of food security.

‘Sumando Juntos’ is carried out in three areas of action: food security, social action and sustainability. Can you explain how it positively impacts those three areas?

Yes, absolutely, Sumando Juntos focuses on three key pillars. In the field of food safety, The goal of Sumando Juntos is to ensure that all people have adequate, safe and nutritious food. Which fulfills your nutritional needs to live a healthy life.

The objective of the program in relation to the field of social action is Facilitating access to healthy food, Rich in proteins of high biological value for people in weakened conditions. It is essential not only to meet the daily food needs of these people, but to do so by promoting wholesome, healthy and balanced diets.

Achieving this requires improving access to foods that contain essential proteins, such as meat, eggs or dairy products, which are essential to improve health and prevent diseases resulting from the deficiency of these proteins. Donation of these food items is a Solidarity and sustainable action are essential when guaranteeing food security Promote access to safe foods rich in proteins of high biological value, for all people who are in vulnerable situations.

And The third key pillar of Sumando Juntos is sustainability. Contribute to the sustainable development of business activity and the improvement of the environment throughout the food chain, while seeking a balance between adequate food production, environmental protection and the promotion of social welfare, with the aim of guaranteeing food security in the long term. Preserve natural resources for future generations. Efficient management of livestock resources and processes contributes to a circular bioeconomy and sustainability.

Who are the main beneficiaries of the programme?

The main beneficiaries of the program are group in unsafe conditionsWithout ignoring the fact that the Sumando Juntos program has been adopted from a health perspective to contribute to improving the health and well-being of people, animals and the sustainability of the planet.

Under this program Elanco has donated more than 90,000 eggs to various food banks and associations in Spain and Portugal. Why have you chosen this food?

He Adequate access to quality protein is one of the commitments to sustainable development From Elanco. Protein with high biological value is essential for good health and quality of life and is found in eggs, dairy products and meat. These are some of the foods most requested by institutions serving groups at risk of social exclusion, and sufficient quantities have not yet been collected to guarantee minimum consumption in households in vulnerable situations.

The egg, in particular, is one of the most nutritious foods and one of the best sources of protein of high biological value as it contains nine essential amino acids for the body. Proteins are essential for many body functions, including maintenance of muscle, provision of energy, and development of various tissues and organs. Consuming one egg provides six grams of protein. and 14 essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B, D and E, as well as calcium, iodine and selenium. These nutritional contributions make eggs one of the most complete foods. In addition to egg donation, during the year we also carry out various operations to deliver dairy and meat to social organizations that distribute these foods.

How important is the efficiency of livestock resources and processes for the environment?

Improving efficiency in livestock rearing, This is decisive in guaranteeing long-term food security and the transition towards a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future, preserving natural resources for future generations.

Would it be possible to carry out this type of project without the cooperation of other companies? How important are alliances in this type of social work?

Without the cooperation of companies, producers and distributors, institutions, associations and organizations that receive food who are part of the Sumando Juntos, It will not be possible to execute this initiative or achieve the objectives. Collaboration across the animal-source food value chain and inter-regional cooperation are key to enhancing the impact of the SDGs.

What other projects is Elanco working on within the framework of sustainability?

At Elanco we are working on many Projects to reduce our environmental impact and support our customers and suppliers in their own sustainability efforts. One of our main projects is to reduce food waste in the supply chain. We are working with farmers to help them reduce losses from disease, which will reduce food wastage.

Furthermore, we are Our manufacturing operations are focused on reducing waste generation. We manage unavoidable waste streams responsibly and are working to reduce the amount of waste we produce. We also have programs that help ranchers reduce emissions like methane and ammonia.

Ultimately, we are Supporting our customers’ environmental sustainability initiatives, We work closely with our suppliers and other members of our value chain to promote sustainable practices and reduce our combined environmental impact. We are very pleased with our progress and are committed to continuing to work towards our sustainability goals.

What are Elanco’s future challenges in the medium term?

We are committed to Creating and maintaining a collaborative work environment, Promoting innovation in both scientific research and daily operations, raising consumer awareness of the importance of global food security, and enhancing the connection between man and animal.

Our goal is to incorporate the concept one health In our daily life and with the aim of Improve animal health and welfarePeople and planet, in the sense that the food and companionship animals provide us enriches life.

