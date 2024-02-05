The Outlets of Montehedra has announced the store that will be at the Capri location

chain of stores Burlington’s location will be in the Outlets of MontehedraPaul Schieffer, senior vice president of leasing at Urban Edge Properties, the shopping center’s owner company in San Juan, made the announcement Tuesday.

Burlington will take over the space left by Capri, where closing liquidation sales are currently being held, as reported by El Nuevo Día.

“Come to our Burlington Mall location, the national discount retailer offers everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the whole family. Up to 60 percent off regular brand-name products every day. Our customers will enjoy something different every time they come to us for their shopping,” said Schieffer.

He The establishment joins other megastores located in The Outlet in MontehedraLike Marshalls, the new Nautica Outlet, Gap Factory, Old Navy and Nike Factory.

The opening date for Burlington at The Outlet in Montehedra was not stated in the press release.

coming soon to burlington Will take over the former Bed Bath & Beyond premises in the Plaza del Sol and San Patricio Plaza shopping centersin Bayamon and Guaynabo respectively.

In Bayamon is expected to open on May 17 and Guaynabo on June 21., These will be added to the already established malls at Rexville Town Center, Santa Rosa Mall, and Plaza Guaynabo. There is also one in Burlington and on Avenida 65 de Infantería in Plaza Las Américas in San Juan.