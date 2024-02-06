Shock to the Albanian mafia in Ecuador and Spain: 30 suspects of drug trafficking and money laundering arrested in a mega-operation

They destroy an international narco-criminal organization

(from Quito, Ecuador), Ecuadorian police, in coordination with their counterparts in Spain, conducted 57 raids in both countries, leading to the arrest of 30 people who were part of a narco-criminal structure for drug trafficking and money laundering between Ecuador and Europe. Police officers have determined that the leader of this criminal organization is linked to the Albanian Dritan Gjika. ruben cheres murderedA friend of the brother-in-law of former Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso was also captured.

Ecuadorian and Spanish police officers and prosecutors took part in the mega-operation Great Phoenix 13, This was held in the morning of 6 February. Raids carried out in Ecuadorian provinces Guayas, El Oro, Santa Elena, Cotopaxi, Pichincha and Azuay, In Spain, interventions were made Barcelona, ​​Málaga, Marseille and Valencia.

These actions are the result of a two-year investigation and exchange of information between Ecuadorian and Spanish authorities. of Of the 30 captives, 12 were captured in Spain and held Ecuadorian, Spanish, Argentine, Colombian and Chinese nationalities. Ecuadorian police said the seizure was made during the investigation. 2,377 kg drugs450,000 euros, cash in Ecuador whose amount is to be defined, 10 firearms, 25 vehicles, 22 accessories and 27 mobile terminals.

30 people allowed to be captured in more than 50 raids in Ecuador and Spain

Ecuador’s Media Primicias published information from police reports about the operation and noted that “This criminal organization placed orders for cocaine from cocaine-producing laboratories in Colombia and coordinated sales in Europe.

The drugs arrived in Ecuador from Colombia, where they contaminated containers of bananas destined for Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey and Albania. This organization used natural and legal persons to purchase real estate and personal property and to launder money from drug trafficking.According to investigation.

Ruben Chares, a close contact of Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of former President Lasso, was linked to the Albanian mafia due to his connections with Dritan Gjika, The police investigated both of them. In a report filed, he has been seen in a series of meetings. One of the encounters documented in the report, dated May 5, 2021, when Cheres was seen at the Osaka Fish Company – a bankrupt company at the time – in the city of Manta on the coast of Ecuador, and which is a criminal organization run by the Albanian mafia. May have been used as a curtain for operations.

Police report on the murder of Ruben Cherez.

journalism portal plan valso revealed the story of gazikawho “has been in Ecuador for almost a decade and runs various businesses from Guayaquil, including one Banana exporter linked to Albanian importer accused of drug trafficking, In addition, Chares and Gjika, publishing Plan V, “founded 13 companies, most of them construction and real estate companies, eight of which were created in a single day. These companies have been monitored by the Superintendent of Companies for non-compliance with anti-money laundering rules. “None of them have paid taxes.”

When? Post Ecuador revealed Chérèse’s ties to Gjica and its closeness to the Albanian mafia, it also revealed a network of corruption in public companies, allegedly led by Guillermo Lasso’s brother-in-law. All this information led to the establishment of a commission that began the impeachment process against the former President, who dissolved Congress and called new elections, despite the fact that the reasons related to Carrera and Chérèse did not pass the constitutional filter. .

In March 2023, Chares was tortured and murdered With three others, in Santa Elena, Punta Blanca, on the coast of Ecuador.