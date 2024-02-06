Palestine: Israeli troops attack UN convoy in Gaza. AlMomento.net

Palestine.- A UN food convoy in Gaza was fired upon by Israeli forces, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA).

“We cannot deliver humanitarian aid amid the fire.” There is an urgent need for safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including northern Gaza,” UNRWA posted on its X account.

According to UNRWA Director Thomas White, the convoy came under Israeli Navy artillery fire. He also said that there were no casualties.

UNRWA is currently facing funding suspension from 16 countries. Meanwhile, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said that “these decisions particularly jeopardize our ongoing humanitarian operations in the region, including the Gaza Strip.”

The total number of victims of the Israeli attack has increased to 27,365 deaths and 66,630 injured. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip are unaccompanied or separated from their families during the armed conflict, and almost all minors will need mental health support.









