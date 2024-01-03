Panama rejected former President Ricardo Martinelli’s request for safe passage to travel to Nicaragua as an asylum seeker. (AP/Eric Batista)

panama Rejected this Friday”safe passage requestto the former president Riccardo Martinelliwho took refuge Nicaraguan Embassy Seeking political asylum after being convicted Money laundering, So you will not be able to travel to that country.

You may be interested in: Nicaraguan regime granted asylum to former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli

“Request for safe conduct to exit the area of republic of panama of the Lord Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal has been rejected on the basis of the provisions of Article 1 of the Asylum Convention 1928 and Convention on Political Asylum 1933″, Panama’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

He Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama called the ambassador of Nicaragua, Consuelo Sandoval MezaTo deliver the note in which he is informed of the decision and reminds him of “the obligation to guarantee that the headquarters of the diplomatic mission in his charge preserves the tasks it has to carry out It is said.”

You may be interested in: The United States condemns that the Ortega regime in Nicaragua silences the opposition and harbors corrupt politicians

Similarly, he warned that any action, statement or communication by former President Martinelli from the Nicaraguan Embassy affects Internal politics of Panama “One will be considered interference in the internal affairs of our country and, therefore, will generate diplomatic outcome,

Martinelli, 69, has been at the diplomatic headquarters of Nicaragua since Wednesday, the country that granted him political asylum, alleging that victim of harassment of the Government of Panama and he is a Planned to murder him.

Martinelli is at the diplomatic headquarters of Nicaragua, the country that granted him political asylum, alleging he is a victim of persecution by the Panamanian government. (AP/Arnulfo Franco)

The former president (2009-2014) was sentenced last week to more than 10 years jail pay the fine in advance 19.2 million dollars for money laundering through Network of companies linked to his family.

You may be interested in: Daniel Ortega turns Nicaragua into a haven for high-profile fugitives: “It’s a haven for remarkably corrupt people”

Conviction confirmed by Supreme Court, He could issue an arrest warrant against Martinelli, who would also face other judicial proceedings Corruption and espionage.

Asylum granted by Nicaragua criticized usawho accused the government Daniel Ortega Of “Undermine the rule of law and destroy justice,

“The political asylum granted by the Ortega regime to former Panamanian President Martinelli is another example of how Ortega undermines the rule of law and destroys justice,” the State Department head of Latin America wrote on Twitter. “ Brian Nichols.

The Martinelli family has also had problems with the American justice system: the children of former presidents, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique MartinelliAdmitted to laundering money in the United States $28 million bribe from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht And, after serving his prison sentence, he was deported to Panama last year.

The asylum granted by Nicaragua was criticized by the United States, which accused Daniel Ortega’s regime of “undermining the rule of law and destroying justice”. (EFE/Rodrigo Sura)



After a year in prison, Martinelli was extradited from the United States in 2018. espionage case, Of which he was acquitted twice in Panama.

After the exile of his children, The United States sanctioned Martinelli, banning him from entering its territory.as well as his relatives, and held them responsible for “large-scale corruption”.

A conviction for money laundering could also politically disqualify Martinelli, who had aspired to be a presidential candidate in the May 5 elections, and according to polls he was likely to win.

He Electoral Tribunal IHe indicated Thursday that once he receives a copy of the final judgment against the former president, “the related process will be carried out expeditiously and in accordance with the Constitution.”

(with information from EFE)