Police capture suspected terrorist who planned to murder Israeli businessman during APEC. Photos | Police Lemon

On the morning of March 3, alleged international terrorist Majid Azizi arrived in Peru. According to police information, their plan was to kill an Israeli businessman during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in the country in November. To achieve his goal he might have contacted national criminals.

Aziz was captured by PNP intelligence agents when he arrived in Peru on March 3. Photo: Dirkote

A few days after his arrival in Peru, the PNP Counter-Terrorism Directorate (DIRCOAT) managed to capture him and two others. The alleged Iranian terrorist was arrested near Las Malvinas Shopping Center last Wednesday afternoon when he was on his way to withdraw money from an ATM. Majid Azizi fell out with his Peruvian partner, identified as either Walter Osvaldo Linares Solano or Walter Fernandez Fukumoto, with a double identity investigation being carried out.

According to the PNP, Walter and Majid knew each other since 2012.

A third person was also caught by the police. He answers under the name Luis Filomeno Loza Vasquez, 44. PNP intelligence images showed that the man had met the other two detainees.

Loza Vasquez attended a meeting with Azizi where he handed over a cell phone containing photographs of the victim. Photo Jesus Saucedo/GEC

During a press conference held in Diracote yesterday morning, PNP General Oscar Arriola, chief of the PNP General Staff, indicated that Azizi and Linares already knew each other as they served sentences in Japan in 2012.

“We had to act immediately because today we were returning to Iran after killing a person of Israeli nationality and forming a terrorist cell to eliminate him.” PNP Gen. Oscar Arriola made the announcement regarding the capture of the alleged terrorists.

in research

According to police information, the Iranian citizen will be from Quds Force. It is a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is Iran’s main mechanism for supporting and developing terrorist groups abroad, as detailed on the US Rewards for Justice portal.

Azizi did not trust the PNP ever since he set foot on Peruvian soil. The intelligence agent’s cameras recorded his arrival in the country and his various plans. On March 3, the day he disembarked from his flight at Jorge Chávez International Airport, he went to La Bellota shopping center in Cercado de Lima in the afternoon. ,

Azizi in Belota Shopping Centre. Photo: Dirkote

This was around the place where he apparently coordinated his actions. Police information states that the man was inside the hardware gallery from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. He was in charge of defining in detail every step that his captured comrades would take, for this he gave them new cell phones where there were photographs of the person they had to kill.

Azizi was reunited with his comrades. Photo: Dirkote

“It is a good job that Dirkote does in coordination with international intelligence offices. So they came to capture this Iranian citizen who was mixed with the Peruvians.”The Minister of the Interior, Víctor Torres, made the announcement.

The fall of Azizi, along with his two associates, did not close the criminal ring. The PNP said there is a fourth member of the alleged terrorist organization who remains a fugitive. This is Angelo Trucios Leon, 31, the same one who would be in charge of the murder of the Israeli businessman.

Trucios Leon. Photo: Dirkote

imported mode

Terrorism expert Pedro Yaranga explained Business That this is a new case of international terrorism in the country. He emphasized that Islamic criminals usually carry out their attacks alone. However, he highlighted that they have recently chosen to recruit dangerous criminals to carry out terrorist actions funded by them in various countries.

Terrorism expert Pedro Yaranga confirms that this is a new case of international terrorism that seeks the collusion of local criminals to carry out their crimes (Photo: GEC Archive)

That is, it is not recruitment with the aim of developing and sharing their terrorist thinking, but rather it is the selection of people associated with the criminal world who meet an operational profile: killing for hire or carrying out attacks, specialist threw light.

“One of the possibilities of the terrorists was to attack APEC, but first they were going to kill an Israeli civilian. (…) The easiest thing he has done is to recruit people from the field, not to preach to them.”Yaranga explained.

The Public Ministry reported that the Corporate Supraprovincial Prosecutor’s Office, which specializes in terrorism crimes and related crimes, ordered that the investigated individuals be detained for a period of 15 days for alleged crimes of terrorism and other . In the state’s complaint.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor’s Office has included in its investigation Jean Loza Vásquez, about whom there is no public information, but according to this institution he will be detained for 15 days during the investigation.