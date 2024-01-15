Preferring alternative medicine over conventional medicine

acceptance of alternative medicineone of two traditional Depending on your point of view, in countries like India And philippinesAbout 28% and 26% of those surveyed are registered Statista Consumer Insights, This trend is also notable in Swiss, South Africa And China, where 24% of the population leans towards these practices. list continues Pakistan And Thailandboth with 22%, and Singapore With 20%, thus highlighting the openness towards traditional healing schools in Asia. opposite of this, South Korea And Japan They have less preference towards these methods.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Traditional medicine is the sum of knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous principles, beliefs and experiences of different cultures, used in health maintenance and prevention, diagnosis, physical and mental improvement or treatment. diseases

In finlandOnly 9% of respondents would choose traditional medicine if given the choice, indicating quite low popularity. He United Kingdom And Italy They also register low approval, with 14% and 12% respectively. However, in State got included in21% of respondents lean towards alternative medicine, which is higher than the average for many European and English-speaking countries.

In MexicoHealth Secretary, Doctor at the federal level george Alcocer, have emphasized the importance of increasing access to culturally relevant health. In this context, IMSS Kalyan Integrated traditional medical specialties such as sobadores, Bonesetters, Vaidya, doctor And midwives, During the morning press conference on March 14, 2023, the role of traditional doctors, who, based on ancestral knowledge, form an essential part of local and community health systems was highlighted. Currently, this type of community action has been implemented in states such as veracruz, Warrior, michoacan, morelos, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Kolyma, Less California South, sonora, sinaloa And campeche,

Thus, 170 out of 194 WHO member countries They reported the use of herbal medicines, acupuncture, yoga, indigenous treatments, and other forms of traditional medicine. Many countries recognize that traditional medicine is a valuable source of health care and have taken steps to integrate traditional medical practices, products, and professionals into their national systems.

Nowadays traditional medicine Became a global phenomenon; Demand is increasing, patients are demanding greater representation and involvement in their health and well-being and more compassionate and personalized health care. spread from massage And acupuncture Produces a rich range of herbal medicines and traditional Chinese medicine practices therapeutic, The data provide evidence of the health priorities of populations integrated with the cultural richness and history of medicine in different regions.