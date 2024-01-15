Sony explains why PlayStation Portal isn’t a normal laptop

They also talk about the amazing success this device has had

PlayStation Portal allows PS5 users to play their console remotely using Sony’s Remote Play tool.

The launch of the PS Vita was clearly a disappointment for both Sony as well as those users who decided to buy it from the day it was launched, That’s why we all thought that the Japanese company would not re-enter this field, however, after the rise of portable PC consoles in the style of the SteamDeck or the Asus ROG Alley. Still, Sony announced and later launched the PlayStation Portal, a device that looked like a portable console but was actually dedicated hardware for remote gaming, so here’s what you should know if you want to buy it. PS5 console required to use this,

Now Sony has revealed about this Why is this device not a portable console?, and this is in the statements given to the newspaper, Game File, by Stephen Totilo, a well-known journalist in our industry. As they confirm, “The initial conversations about this product began with the question of how to expand the gaming experience on PS5, not about launching a standalone portable device.”

“We did not want to ask for any additional work from video game developers to achieve this goal. PS5 games had to work in Portal without any conditions,” he confirmed to Sony, thus confirming Portal was never intended to be a standard portable console at any time, and certainly is,

It has been a complete success

In these statements they talk about the great success of this console, which There is a problem with its stock since its launch., “Although we don’t have figures to share, demand continues to exceed our expectations,” he confirmed to Sony, thus indicating that Sony was not expecting this at any time. This hardware will be successful,

Undoubtedly this has also surprised users, and at first the announcement of the portal was quite criticized, as users assumed Did not meet the needs of most people,

if you wish to know more information regarding this device, especially if you are thinking about purchasing it,