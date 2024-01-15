Putin thinks about the elections: he will ban the export of gasoline for six months to avoid rising prices

Ashalchinskoye oil field, owned by Russian oil producer Tatneft, near Almetyevsk in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

The Russian government confirmed this Thursday that it will implement a Six-month ban on gasoline exports Starting from March 1 to keep prices stable in the domestic fuel market.

“The purpose of the decisions made is Maintain stable conditions in the fuel market during periods of greatest demand Spring is linked to field work, the Christmas season and scheduled refinery repairs,” the government said on its official Telegram channel.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter.

A spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, President Vladimir Putin’s head of Russia’s giant energy sector, confirmed on Tuesday that the sanctions would take effect.

Domestic gasoline prices are a sensitive issue for motorists and farmers Largest wheat exporter in the world First Presidential elections from 15 to 17 MarchWhile some Russian refineries have been hit by Ukrainian drone attacks in recent months.

Russia and Ukraine have attacked each other’s energy infrastructure to disrupt supply lines and logistics and demoralize their opponents, while trying to gain the upper hand in a nearly two-year conflict that is ending There are no signs of.

Exports of oil, petroleum products and gas are by far Russia’s largest exports, a major source of foreign exchange earnings for Russia’s $1.9 trillion economy and ensuring Moscow’s position at the top of global energy policy. Got a place.

The Kremlin is working with Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to keep prices high. As part of the OPEC+ bloc which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Russia is already voluntarily cutting its oil and fuel exports by 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter as part of OPEC+ efforts to support prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Reuters)

According to the Russian government, this ban will not apply to supplies of fuel taken out of the country for personal use or exported for humanitarian aid purposes within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, including to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Furthermore, the government established that the minimum sales volume of diesel on the stock market should be increased from the current 12.5% ​​to 16% of production.

The Russian executive had already banned fuel exports on September 21. -Gasoline and diesel-, a measure that was not extended to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia was forced to impose these limits last September as rising fuel prices on the international market prompted Russian companies to increase gasoline and diesel exports, along with the progressive devaluation of the ruble due to the war in Ukraine. increased. In prices.

The measure had the expected effect and caused gasoline and diesel prices to fall significantly in most Russian regions, allowing the government to resume diesel exports in October and gasoline exports in November.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)