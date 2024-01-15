Rafael Monte, head of the internal medicine service in Lugo

The management of the health sector of Lugo, A Marina and Monfort de Lemos of the Galician Health Service (Sergus) has made the appointment official rafael monte secades Lugo University Hospital Complex – Lucas Augusti as head of the internal medicine service of the University Hospital.

This is reflected in a resolution signed by the Area Manager, Ramon Ares Ricoand which has been published in Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG) ,

This appointment brings to a close the process of finding a replacement for the strategic leadership position that remained vacant. emilio casarigo With his departure to the Santiago University Hospital Complex (CHUS).

Monte Secdes graduated in Medicine from the University of Oviedo, and is a Doctor of Medicine with excellent cum laude and an extraordinary award from the University of A Coruña.

He has a Master’s degree in Clinical Unit Management; medical direction and clinical management; Health management and planning for health managers; and in hereditary metabolic diseases.

From 2020 to date, he was the Director of Care of Lugo Health AreaTo Marina and Monfort de Lemos.

He has a career spanning more than three decades at Lugo Hospital, where he has been coordinator of hospital consultations and head of department. internal Medicineamong other responsibilities.

has been president of Galician Society of Internal Medicine (SOGAMI) Between 2017 and 2019.