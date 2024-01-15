Indiana Pacers take revenge on Lakers and make fun of their fans

Indiana Pacers he got a little revenge last night Los Angeles LakersAn opponent who had defeated him a few days earlier by scoring 150 points and who had also defeated him in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament last December.

Both teams needed to win in this match. Indiana to hold on to sixth place which is giving straight path to today Eastern Conference Playoffs And this lakers integrate into play-in And why not, dream of doing something more thanks to the winning streak than he could have achieved even without Lebron James In some games.

The truth is that the Pacers prevailed all the time and won 109-90, And to fully enjoy this small revenge when the game had not yet ended but the difference on the scoreboard was already irreparable from the screen in the last quarter. Bankers Life Fieldhouse they started doing Make fun of Lakers fans by applying Snapchat filters In which he was shown sad and crying in the stands.





NBA: Indiana Pacers stop Lakers’ clean and jerk

Indiana Pacers He took revenge this Friday lakers and they left them Lebron James Even with their lowest score of the season He broke the streak of five consecutive wins Of Californians.

He 150-145 Last Sunday was the Lakers’ highest score since 1987, so the Pacers were very clear that they had to improve on defense for this game in Indiana.

This is not something that is in their DNA as Indiana is a hyper-aggressive team and is the team that is scoring the most points per game this season.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers great. Darron Cummings/AP/LaPresse

But Rick Carlisle’s defensive plan worked: The Lakers scored their lowest score of the campaign and shot a ridiculous 5 of 30 (16.7%) on triples. Additionally, the Pacers forced 16 turnovers from the visitors (5 from LeBron, 5 from Austin Reaves and 3 from Anthony Davis).

pascal siakam (22 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists) led six Indiana players in double-digit scoring.

In the Lakers, Davis (24 points and 15 rebounds), lebron (16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists) and reeves (16 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists) were the most outstanding.

LeBron James did not apply pressure and the Lakers lost against the Pacers. Darron Cummings/AP/LaPresse

their’s darwin ham they had to face D’Angelo Russell’s poor performanceNot inspired at all, going 3 of 14 on field goals, including 0 of 6 on triples.

The Lakers still have three more games left before returning to Los Angeles, although all of them, a priori, are against very economical rivals: Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.

The Lakers are ninth in the West (41-33) But tonight they lost Golden State WarriorsWho are tenth (39-34) and defeated the Charlotte Hornets 97-115.

For their part, the Pacers (42-33, sixth in the East) gave Carlisle Win number 938 of his careerWhich helped him tie with the famous Red Auerbach as the twelfth coach with the most wins in NBA history.