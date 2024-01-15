Rugby. Top 14. Racing 92 forced into exile: Taylor Swift and the Olympics shock Ile-de-France residents

Taylor Swift and the Olympics, that’s why Racing 92 relegated to relegation at the end of the season. Expected this Saturday on the synthetic turf of the Paris La Defense Arena, Racing 92 will play its last match in Hauts-de-Seine against Clermont.

Racing 92 moved to the end of its season

Apparently, Day 20 of the Top 14 will be Ciel et Blanc’s last appearance at home on a large scale, as its usual den will be the Olympic swimming pool used for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The latter must be assembled and ready by the international deadline which starts on July 26.

Before long, a demon racing 92 is already well aware and returns to charge. Indeed, the Paris La Defense Arena will welcome new international stars as sunny days return. Among others, the Black Eyed Peas will perform at the hall on April 20 and Taylor Swift will also perform there on May 9, 10, 11, and 12.

In the past, Racing 92 has already suffered some setbacks regarding the music calendar of its venue. Presented as a performance hall before the stadium was built, the Paris La Defense Arena has already positioned itself for this status with shows by Bruce Springsteen (2023), Elton John (2022), Mylène Farmer (2019) and Jay-Z and Beyoncé. I have found. 2018).

end of season equation

Out of the remaining 6 days of the championship, Racing 92 had to play 2 matches at home. Thus, the matches against Aviron Bayonne (11 May) and Section Pallois (1 June) will be played at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium, home of AJ Auxerre football club. Long story short, this operation will allow Camille Chat to develop in the city of her birth.

In the Champions Cup, Racing 92 will not have too many questions to ask regarding a potential home match. Even if the Altosquanis club beats Stade Toulousain in the Ernests Wallon in the round of 16, its rank of sixteenth and last qualifier for the final stage prevents it from receiving an elimination match.

However, Racing 92 should no longer experience inconveniences in the coming season. Indeed, the sky and white club should return to the Yves-du-Manoir stadium from the 2025–2026 season. The latter was renovated for the Olympic Games. With an announced capacity of 15,000 seats in its new form, it seems more suitable for the club’s usual crowd, averaging around 9,000 spectators.

