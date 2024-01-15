Russian bombing in Ukraine damaged three thermal power plants and caused power outages in many areas of the country

Ukraine reports it has been forced to cut power to several areas due to Russian bombing (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Ukraine reported this Forced to cut electricity in many areas after what A new wave of massive Russian bombings The country damaged three thermal power plants, and called for more help from its Western allies.

On the other hand, One civilian killed, one injured in drone attack in MyrivskaA city in the Dnipropetrovsk region in southern Ukraine, Governor Serguei Lysak said.

In eastern Russia, one civilian was killed and two were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in Belgorod, a city near the border, said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In the past weeks, Moscow has stepped up its attacks against Ukraine and especially its energy infrastructureIn response to Kiev’s attacks on Russian border areas.

In his daily report, Russian military confirms it attacked energy infrastructure at nightAnd also Ukrainian “anti-aircraft defense” with missiles, mainly hypersonic, and drones.

Total, Ten Ukrainian areas were targeted by the shelling and six people, including a child, were injured.The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced.

Ukrainian forces have claimed to have shot down most of the 99 missiles and drones launched by Russia against this former Soviet republic that was invaded by Moscow in February 2022.

The Russian military usually launches missiles or drones against its neighbor almost every night, but in general the number of bombings is usually low.

A view shows the Ukrainergo high voltage substation damaged by a Russian airstrike (Reuters/Gleb Garanich/File)

national director UkraineErgo He reported that he saw “Forced to immediately cut off power till night“Three areas for one”lack of production capacityof electricity after a “massive attack” by Russia.

The operator had already imposed lighter “restrictions” in two other areas after previous bombings.

Energy supplier DTEK said three thermal plants were damaged, but did not specify the locations of the facilities.

“Occupiers attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was seriously damaged,” the company regretted in a statement.

Total, The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said it had cut power to seven regions. and asked the population “Understanding these temporary difficulties,

,The enemy hopes to sow panic and despair. But we have spent and will spend winters with light and warmth“, Said.

Its head, Minister Guerman Galushchenko, reported “large-scale attacks” against energy production sites in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy.

Destruction in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine (Reuters/Mykola Sinelnikov)

After the Russian bombing, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, dennis schmeigelIt was emphasized that “Ukraine needs more air defense systems,

chairman Volodymyr Zelensky He described the need to “more rapidly reorganize the stockpile” of anti-aircraft defense and said he counted on a “rapid response” from Western countries.

Kiev has been asking its allies for some time to send it more aid and more quickly to confront Russian troops.

But political unrest in both the United States and the European Union has hindered deliveries of arms and money in recent months.

The White House said the attacks “A terrible reminder of Vladimir Putin’s efforts to demoralize Ukrainians and plunge them into darkness,

so he claimed Avoid ,any further delayApproval of aid package to Ukraine, blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Ukrainian officials insist on, among other things, acquiring more Patriot missile batteries. This powerful and expensive air defense system was first delivered to Ukraine in spring 2023.

Ukraine’s recently appointed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Sirsky gave this warning Russia outnumbers Ukrainian forces by a ratio of “six to one”. Ammunition level.

“Defense forces are now operating with little or no weapons and ammunition along the entire extensive border line,” he warned in an interview published on Friday.

He stressed that Ukraine had lost territory that “undoubtedly had it had a sufficient number of air defense systems and artillery shells.”

(AFP)