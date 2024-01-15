Reactions, News and Breaking News

The Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday that 44 people, including two children, were in serious condition after Friday’s terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall.

“The condition of 16 victims, including a child, of the terrorist attack in Krokus is extremely critical,” a senior ministry official said.

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said Saturday that victims of the Crocus City Hall attack would receive financial compensation from the region and city governments.

Vorobyov said relatives of those who died would each receive three million rubles ($32,500), while the injured and those in hospital would receive one million roubles.

“Children registered in the Moscow region whose father or mother died in the tragedy will also receive monthly payments. In addition, we will compensate everyone for burial expenses and resolve all legal issues,” Vorobyev said.

Russia’s emergency ministry said Saturday that rescue workers were continuing to work at the scene of the fire, involving about 500 workers. “In the morning they started demolishing the most difficult part: the auditorium, where the roof partially collapsed. The work will continue throughout the day.”

The Russian Investigative Committee has said that the death toll from the attack is likely to increase as work continues at the site. It is currently 93.

The names of 37 people who died this Saturday were published by the health ministry of the regional government.

As work continues on the site, more evidence has emerged from people who were at the premises on Friday night. “They (the attackers) were standing there at the exit,” one woman said on Instagram. We got up and started walking. They saw us. Some of them ran back and started firing at people. I fell to the ground and felt as if I was dead. And the girl who was next to me was killed.”

“Then the flames came up and they closed the door. They probably couldn’t turn it off. I was left holding my breath under the door. After a while, I crawled out, I looked around, there was smoke everywhere and I crawled towards the exit.”

Another woman who was waiting for the performance to start inside the concert hall said: “I saw people running upstairs, everyone was yelling, ‘Run!’… We started running, and then shooting. It started… Next “I know we’re falling down the aisle.”

“When I woke up, my head hit a seat. Then we were just jumping… When we were running, when we realized that here they were three or five meters behind us… We were running and then we jumped onto the platform, where we immediately had to get out. There was a way,” he said.

The Kremlin will cancel major events planned for this Saturday and Sunday, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Many public events have been canceled this weekend and several museums have been temporarily closed, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian state media on Saturday published photos and videos of queues at blood donation centers in Moscow after Friday’s attack.