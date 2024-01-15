Roberto Chailey’s relatives did not have money to take care of his health, which showed that he was going through a serious situation.

Lucia Simic indicated that the former coach does not receive any pension and that the savings made for his care are being depleted. (stay)

Roberto Chaileythe undisputed idol of Sports University And this Peruvian team The football player has been battling a degenerative disease like diabetes since 2016. Although he has shown slight improvement recently, in 2024 he suffers a serious illness, causing his family to become alarmed, to the extent that they are depleting the financial resources they have for his treatment.

popular’s wife ‘Very terrible’, lucia simicprovided an important update on his health condition and described him as “very delicate”, also commenting that a lot of care is required to keep him stable.

,Talking about my husband Roberto’s health, he is very delicate., He is a bed-ridden patient with multiple health complications., stable, but needs a lot of support. They need a lot of care, affection, love and family unity to help them overcome this entire process that they and we have had to go through as a family,” he said in a conversation with the En Directo program. ,

spouse of Chateau Olarte He also highlighted that during the entire visit the former ‘Or’ There have been no financial subsidies and everything has been paid for from family savings, which are already depleting.

“It is very difficult, sometimes things become based on bad thinking, that someone wants to profit from your illness. In reality, I’m honest, Roberto has not received and does not receive any pension., We are maintaining their health process, the savings they had are getting exhausted with the savings, “He demands a lot of investment, a lot of spending, it’s true,” he said with obvious concern.

However, Lucia Simic’s strength is admirable, because despite her advanced age, she said that she would spare no effort to keep her close relatives as well as her life partner at home, be it financial or physical.

“Sometimes he is very happy, we play music for him, he starts singing and dancing. Other times, he’s practically unconscious, he doesn’t talk to us, he doesn’t look at us, but he’s there. As long as he is there, we will continue to support him, we have never thought of taking him to the center or leaving him. “They told me from the beginning what I had to do, but no, that was never going to happen.”

Daniela ShaleThe famous athlete and one of the daughters of the technical director, also spoke out and made a harsh confession about the family’s financial situation. He mentioned that due to the high expenses demanded by his father, he considered the possibility of selling his house, but backed away from the decision, as it had too strong sentimental value for him. ‘Robertito’,

“We are going to make every possible effort. He needs an expert person day and night, It’s a pretty strong economic effort, but we’ll continue to look at where it comes from, how to keep it here. We had thought of selling this house at some point, but it is not possible and it is important for him to stay here.”

Former coach’s health deteriorated in May 2023 Lima Alliance She was very delicate and even the family agreed with the possibility of her death. His son described what happened as a “miracle” and indicated that his father’s fight was an “example of strength”.

“Let’s see how far he goes, for me he is an example of strength, because I don’t understand how he keeps going after everything that happened, because it started many years ago and his health is getting worse. Used to be.” But since last year we do not know how he returned home. It’s a miracle for me,