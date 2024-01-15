San Marcos 2024 Entrance Exam Live: “They are weak”, Rector Jerry Ramon’s unique greeting to applicants

What time do applicants leave?
Once the entrance exams are completed, applicants remain in the classes for an additional 30 minutes, this is because the answer sheets must be signed by the people in charge of the class, so that everything can be checked in order. Applicants start leaving around 12:30 pm from the same door through which they entered.
What time will the entrance exam end?
As mentioned above, the entrance examination began shortly after 9:00 am and lasted for three hours. The examination begins and ends with the sound of sirens throughout the university campus.
San Marcos entrance exam for human medicine career begins
At 10:00 am and following each year’s established protocol, the alarm sounds which marks the beginning of the entrance examination. For a duration of 3 hours, more than 4,000 students will be in charge of solving more than 100 questions to access 88 vacancies for the career. human medicine of this year 2024-II. The completion of this examination is scheduled at 1:00 pm.
“We want the mafia to disappear from the entrance exams,” explains Jerry Ramon, rector of San Marcos.
Rector of National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) He indicated that for the 2024 entrance exams, security measures have been taken to the extreme to guarantee the proper development of activities. “We are counting on the support Police And the Prosecutor’s Office. We want the mafia to disappear forever, which damages the image of San Marcos and causes harm to students by snatching away vacancies from them,” commented the highest university authority.
Identity verification and even checking of shoes and ears to avoid cheating in entrance exams
More than 4,000 applicants who aspired to one of 88 vacancies in the human medicine career were subjected to various identity checks and other reviews to avoid potential criminal acts occurring during the examination. For this reason, the agents of prosecutor’s officeThe PNP And other security personnel at the institute searched for possible microphones or other devices in students’ ears and even sneakers.
The rector of San Marcos, Jerry Ramón, and his unique greeting to applicants: “They are vulnerable”
During previous activities for the performance of entrance examinations, the Rector of the University made now traditional visits to the classrooms of applicants for the degree programme. Human medicine. During his speech, Rector Jerry Ramon questioned the energy of the students, saying that “it is time for them to wake up” and wished them all the best.
This is how the police went to close the entrance of the entrance exam
After admission it’s time for the entrance exam for careers human medicineA group of police officers head towards the outskirts University City To install the corresponding door closer. Exam will start at 10:00 am
The doors are closed for admission to the San Marcos Entrance Exam
After 8:30 am on Sunday, March 17, officials and security personnel closed the entrances to University City to continue the procedures for the entrance examinations, which were to begin at approximately 10:00 am.
What if I am not able to arrive on time for the 2024-II Entrance Exam?
The Entrance Examination Regulations 2024-II establish that an applicant who does not arrive at the indicated time or who does not arrive on the day of the test will not be refunded the money paid for registration.
The doors to take the San Marcos Entrance Exam will close at 8:30 am
The time is getting closer for the doors of the entrance examination to be closed for young people applying to the Human Medicine field of San Marcos. On previous occasions, situations have been recorded in which students have done the unthinkable to arrive on time to take their exams.
What are the most frequently committed offenses during the San Marcos Entrance Exam?
As detailed by authorities such as the Comptroller’s Office PNP And this prosecutor’s officeDuring these entrance examinations, crimes committed by various applicants seeking the vacancy National University of San Marcos There is identity theft or fraud. For this reason, not only controllers, notaries and ombudsmen have been arranged, but also high-tech intelligence police experts and agents. Public Ministry.
Crime Prevention Prosecutor’s Office comes to UNMSM exam
after opening the doors of Dean University of America, It was decided that security protocols would be doubled. Arrangements have been made for the presence of hi-tech intelligence police in the area. Similarly, members of National Prosecutor’s Office Crime prevention area personnel were also on site to prevent criminal acts.
Where to check Saturday 16th exam results?
as detailed Office of Central Admission (OCA) On behalf of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, although the examinations have been held on different dates, the results of the Health Sciences sector will be published simultaneously. This means that you have to wait until the exam is over to know the final result. human medicine This Sunday, March 17th.
As soon as it is known, the link to consult the final scores and who reached the vacancy will also be published by Infobay Peru.
How to reach San Marcos University to take the entrance exam?
as detailed Central Admission Office, To be able to take the exam the University of San Marcos has a total of 5 access routes from different parts of the city.
Door 1: whose entrance is through Venezuela Avenue and allows access to the Faculties of Biological Sciences, Metallurgical Engineering and Geological Engineering.
Door 3: whose access road goes through the German Amezaga Street and allows access to the Faculties of Administrative, Social and Accounting Sciences.
Door 5: Which can also be reached via German Amezaga Street, but which leads to the University Clinic.
Door 6 and 7: Both of these gates also have access to the German Amazonaga Street.
Entry time for the San Marcos Entrance Exam this Sunday the 17th
As stated on the official website of the said house of studies, the doors will remain open to receive applicants From 6:00 am on Sunday the 17th to 8:30 am the same day.
What other dates are included in the 2024-II entrance examination period?
San Marcos 2024 Entrance Exam Live: Link to today’s test results for the Health Sciences field
Nearly 4 thousand applicants came to University City today to try to win a vacancy in the health sciences careers, with the exception of Human Medicine, whose exams will be held tomorrow, Sunday, March 17.
Full details of the grades received, as well as the specific position of each participant in the order of merit, will be available at this link. Those who have managed to cross the required threshold to obtain the vacancy will see a special “Accessed Vacancy” badge next to their name.
How many applicants will take the examination for human medicine degree this Sunday?
This Sunday, March 17, the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) plans the execution of its 2024 entrance examination for the field of personal and human medicine. This career is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after careers both nationally and internationally, which is why, by the end of last year, a total of 5,383 applicants were counted for it, out of 55 vacancies. Wish to reach one. Enabled this year.