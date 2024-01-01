Sea symbol The world’s largest megacruise ship begins its maiden voyage (and the doubts it raises) Florida | United States of America World

The world’s largest cruise ship set sail from Miami, Florida on its maiden voyage amid concerns about the ship’s methane emissions.

The 365-metre-long Icon of the Seas has 20 decks and can carry up to 7,600 passengers. It is owned by Royal Caribbean Group.

The ship will embark on a seven-day island hopping tour in the tropical region.

But environmentalists have warned that ships powered by liquefied natural gas will release harmful methane gas into the air.

“This is a step in the wrong direction,” Brian Comer, director of the marine program at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), said, quoted by Reuters news agency.

“We estimate that using LNG as a marine fuel produces more than 120% more greenhouse gas emissions than marine diesel over its life cycle,” he said.

People bid farewell to the symbol of the ocean at South Point Park in Miami Beach. (Getty Images).

Earlier this week, the ICCT published a report arguing that methane emissions from LNG-powered ships were higher than allowed under current regulations.

LNG burns cleaner than traditional marine fuels such as fuel oil, but it is prone to leaks.

Methane in the atmosphere is a powerful greenhouse gas that traps 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Reducing these emissions is considered important to prevent global warming.

Media outlets quoted a Royal Caribbean spokesperson as saying that Icon of the Seas is 24% more energy efficient than the International Maritime Organization requirement for modern ships.

The company plans to introduce net-zero emissions ships by 2035.

Symbol of the sea. (Getty Images).

On Thursday, World Cup-winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, attended the naming ceremony of the ship.

He was seen placing a football on a specially constructed stand to bring the traditional “good luck” of a champagne bottle breaking by hitting the bow of the ship.

Icon of the Seas cost $2 billion to build. It now features seven pools, six slides and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges.