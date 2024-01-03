Search group chairman murdered in Tecate

Angela Meraz León, president of the search group Unión y Fuerza por Nuestros Desaparecidos Tecate BC, was killed inside her beauty salon in Tecate, located in the Loma Alta neighborhood, a few minutes before 2:00 pm this Thursday, February 8. ,

Witnesses indicated that a man entered the worker’s business and fired his weapon on multiple occasions without saying a word and then fled in a black Audi vehicle with license plate 31B2Z6 from the state of California, the same vehicle The road was about a kilometer from where the events took place, where the Culican fire was burning. is far.

Months earlier, Angela Meraz was allegedly threatened through a Facebook page called “Tecate Sin Lacras”, which was identified by members of the security table as a location managed by members of the Sinaloa Cartel criminal group. In the publication he accused the search engine of leaking information obtained through the group.

Regarding the crime that occurred on February 8, 2024, officials reported that there are various lines of investigation, including emotional issues related to former partners, their proximity to criminal groups, and search activity for missing people.

One of the deceased’s former romantic partners, with whom she would have had a child, is being held at the El Hongo Penitentiary Center, serving a sentence for murder, authorities said. It may also have been related to the activities of a criminal group in the service of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

The search collective, headed by Angela Meraz, was formed due to an increase in the number of missing people in the so-called Magic City. Missing persons records include the name of his relative, Jose Juan Vazquez León, 41, who disappeared on June 26 in Tecate. 2018. She has not been found till date, along with her, Angela’s sister-in-law, named Eulenia Marlene Ochoa, 26 years old, also disappeared.

Various groups expressed outrage over the incidents.

,We reject the actions taken against Angelita by the Union and the Force Collective for our missing Tecate BC.

We strongly call on all groups to unite and demand justice for their fellow man, this cannot happen in Baja California.

The only thing left for them was to start killing us, sadly Angelita Leone left this world in such a horrible way, we completely blame the authorities for not being able to protect us Admit it, we did their work and now they will start killing us.“The Familiars Unidos collective posted on social networks the search for our missing people.