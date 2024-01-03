Every Marvel Cameo Listed and Explained

Like any MCU title, The Marvels cameos range from entertaining to extremely important. Many familiar faces appear in the long-awaited Captain Marvel sequel, which is now streaming on Disney Plus after a theatrical release last November, and it has a few surprises in store.

This time, Carol Danvers teams up with Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau to take on the Kree warrior villain Dar-Ben, who is on a path of vengeance to save his home planet after a devastating civil war. However, there’s one significant hitch: every time our heroes use their powers, they switch places with each other. This is a little inconvenient when you’re trying to save the universe.

So, if you’re looking for all the major The Marvels cameos in one place, this is where you’ll find them. But, before we go any further, here are your essentials spoiler warningSo if you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to know what happens, proceed with caution.

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop (with bonus Lucky the Pizza Dog)

During the final moments of The Marvels, we see Kamala do her best impression of Nick Fury, as she steps in to put together her super-team. It’s a clever allusion to the post-credits scene of the first Iron Man film, in which the spy-master began creating the Avengers. Let’s be honest, creating her own Young Avengers-style team is the biggest move Kamala Khan has ever made…

Turns out, Kamala’s first recruit is Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Hawkeye’s protégé from Jeremy Renner’s hit Disney Plus TV show. Kate’s faithful companion Lucky Pizza Dog is also on the scene – and luckily for Ms. Marvel, he doesn’t mind an unexpected visit.

Our young hero asks Kate if she’s interested in joining his team and drops the name of “Ant-Man’s daughter” Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we saw Cassie become a superhero herself, so there’s no doubt that she would also want to be a part of this super-group.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

The final trailer for The Marvels actually revealed the appearance of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in pre-release of the Nia DaCosta-directed film — but if you were lucky enough to survive that footage, it’s sure to be a lovely look. Will be surprised.

After not being able to save all the Skrull refugees from Dar-Ben’s attack on Tarnax in the film, Carol decides to call a friend to help her relocate the survivors. It turns out that that friend is none other than the Asgardian King Valkyrie, who we last saw in the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. She arrives at the ship, gives a few words of comfort to the distraught Captain Marvel, and then departs with the Skrulls.

It’s a sweet moment and made even sweeter knowing the star is reuniting with DaCosta — Thompson appeared in the filmmaker’s debut feature Little Woods in 2018.

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Possibly the biggest cameo in the film comes in The Marvels’ post-credits scene, which sees actor Kelsey Grammer return as the popular X-Men character Beast.

When Monica Rambeau wakes up in a hospital bed in a different reality than the one in which she is now trapped, Dr. Hank McCoy, aka the Beast, arrives to check on his patient. He then excitingly named another beloved X-Men character, Professor Xavier, saying that “Charles” would definitely like an update on his well-being.

Grammer has previously played Beast on screen, appearing in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Nicholas Hoult has played a younger version of the character in films like X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix, so it’s interesting that the MCU has chosen the older version here.

What could this possibly mean? I guess we’ll have to wait to find out…

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau aka Binary

If you thought Beast wasn’t exciting enough, there was another surprise in Marvel’s post-credits scene.

Earlier in the film, we see Lashana Lynch return as Captain Marvel’s Maria Rambeau via flashback, as the latter explains to her bestie that she’s dying and tells her to nurse “until Monica comes back.” Asks to be taken care of. Having never been able to say goodbye to her mother since she lost her eyesight after she passed away from cancer, Monica becomes expectedly emotional when she wakes up in a different reality, and realizes that a very The surviving Maria is taking care of him.

Not that Maria recognizes him at all, shocked by Monica’s reaction she asks who he is. After all, this is an alternate reality version of the character.

The most interesting part though comes at the end, where it’s Maria who changes into her superhero suit, which interestingly resembles what superheroes wear in the comic books. There are several versions of Binary in the comics, who at one point is the alter-ego and clone of Carol Danvers. We can probably safely assume that here in the MCU, Maria is simply reality’s version of Captain Marvel, but stranger things can happen…

