Every Marvel Cameo Listed and Explained

Admin 10 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 32 Views

Like any MCU title, The Marvels cameos range from entertaining to extremely important. Many familiar faces appear in the long-awaited Captain Marvel sequel, which is now streaming on Disney Plus after a theatrical release last November, and it has a few surprises in store.

This time, Carol Danvers teams up with Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau to take on the Kree warrior villain Dar-Ben, who is on a path of vengeance to save his home planet after a devastating civil war. However, there’s one significant hitch: every time our heroes use their powers, they switch places with each other. This is a little inconvenient when you’re trying to save the universe.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This series based on the cult film by Anne Hathaway recently arrived on Netflix and it promises!

Still don’t know what to do on Valentine’s Day? That’s good, broken-hearted singles will be ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved