SMOG Memecoin Soars 1,700% Ahead of Its Airdrop

Solana Meme The frenzy surrounding the cryptocurrency does not seem to be subsiding. SMOG, a new entrant, has seen its price surge by 1,700% as it prepares a larger project. airdrop for them holders,

The development team of the meme cryptocurrency announced that SMOG will launch what they classify as “airdrop The largest in history.” This characterization has likely attracted investors who want to take advantage of the memecoin boom. sundial,

SMOG rises 400% in a week

SMOG started trading below $0.02 in early February and, today, Memecoin recorded an all-time high of $0.3704. Thus, Memecoin has seen an increase of approximately 1,800% since its launch.

The token is up 23.7% in the last 24 hours alone, following a 410% surge over the past week.

Investing in meme cryptocurrencies involves high risk. Even if it is small money, you should never expose capital that you cannot afford to lose. Invest responsibly, doing your own research before trading.

According to data from Birdere data aggregator, SMOG has a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens And it currently has a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $480.3 million.

At the same time, The project is approaching the 65,000 mark holders,

SMOG cryptocurrency price growth. Source: CoinGecko

This significant increase may be based on Investor interest airdrop, According to the project information, 35% of the total SMOG tokens will be allocated towards the long-awaited event.

To do this, the development team has set out various tasks that must be completed by enthusiasts in order to qualify airdrop Of Memecoin.

Memecoin surges on Solana, but caution advised

In recent weeks reports have emerged about Traders Memes that have been able to earn a good amount of money after investing in cryptocurrency.

Memecoins sundial has attracted a lot of attention from investors. For example, the recent cryptocurrency meme and presidential parody Boden and Trump surged more than 15,000%,

As mentioned above, there are many such cases, but they are mostly isolated, with even many enthusiasts blaming them. pump may have an impact insider Business,

Although these price increases may seem attractive, it is important to remember that these cryptocurrencies are very volatile and sometimes have no real use.

so, Investing in said tokens is pure speculation regarding their success as a meme in the community.