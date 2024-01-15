South Korea warns striking doctors to return to their jobs or face harsh sanctions

Doctors in training attend a meeting at the Korean Medical Association building in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The South Korean government warned thousands of striking doctors on Wednesday to return to work immediately or face legal action, as the strike forced many surgeries to be canceled and affected other hospital work.

Some? 7,800 resident and intern doctors Left his post in South Korea this week Protest over government’s plan to recruit more medical students,

This is what officials say They want to increase the maximum number of students to 2,000 places The country’s medical schools are expanding starting next year to manage South Korea’s rapidly aging aging population. But doctors’ groups have opposed the plan, saying universities are not prepared to provide quality education to so many students. He also says that the government’s plan will increase the state’s medical expenses.

There are 2,000 extra places “A meaningless statistic”The Korean Association of Resident Interns said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are confident that the government will reconsider its plan and develop a measure that reflects the voices of doctors in training.”

Doctors early in their careers often assist senior doctors in surgeries and inpatient care. Work in hospitals has become complicated due to their strikes. The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that officials have 58 complaints were received from citizens about the strike, most of which were about indefinite delays in surgeries and cancellation of other medical treatments.,

“Mass action to paralyze people’s lives and safety cannot be justified for any reason,” Lee Sang-min, Minister of Security and Home Affairs, said at a press conference along with other senior officials.

Lee said the government has issued an official order for the striking doctors to return to work. He said the government would deal strictly with the doctors’ strike as per the medical law and other rules.

South Korean medical law allows the government to issue such orders for doctors and other health workers to return to work if there are serious concerns about public health. If they refuse to comply with the order, they face up to three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won ($22,480), according to the law, a fine that will also result in their medical licenses being taken away.,

Justice Minister Park Sung-jae accused some doctors of trying to protect “their own interests” and said that if they refused to be reinstated, authorities would press charges and arrest their leaders.

The training doctors, on their part, said that the government’s order to return to work is a form of threat and should be withdrawn immediately. Many senior doctors support their less experienced colleagues.

A recent survey suggests that Most South Koreans support the government’s plan, Some critics say that doctors, one of the highest-paid professions in South Korea, oppose large increases in university places because they worry about losing income.

By Tuesday night, About 8,820 of the 13,000 trainee doctors had submitted their resignations to their hospitals., Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told reporters that no one’s resignation had been accepted, but some 7,810 doctors were absent from their jobs.

To manage the absence of trainee doctors, the government has opened military hospitals to the public, extended the opening hours of public medical institutions, and kept emergency medical centers open 24 hours. However, experts said that if the strikes go on longer or involve senior doctors, it could lead to serious complications for South Korea’s general medical service.

There are a total of 140,000 doctors in South Korea. The Korea Medical Association said it plans to hold a march in support of trainee doctors, but has not decided to go on strike.

