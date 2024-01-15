“Space should act as a teacher”

In a debate organized by EL MUNDO at CEU Cardinal Herrera University in the presence of the Minister of Education, the center manager explains what the challenges are

The pandemic has put emotional health at the center of public debate. Furthermore – and especially – that of children and adolescents, that is why more and more administrations and educational centers are focusing on the emotional well-being of students.

This is demonstrated by the best schools of the Valencian Community included in the 2024 El Mundo ranking: More Camarena From Betera (First), Agora Lledo School From Castellón (41st), CEU San Pablo From Moncada (59th), Newton College From Elche (74th). All of these were brought together in a debate organized by EL Mundo in the auditorium of the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, which included the participation of the Minister of Education. jose antonio roviraand Director General of Educational Innovation and Inclusion, zaro eskrieg,

Manager of CEU Cardenal Herrera University, francisco sanchez, was in charge of welcoming, recalling that “the San Pablo CEU Foundation has its origins precisely in the school, which is the seed of the University.” The magnifying glass should therefore be placed exactly on schools, which are one of the first places for childhood socialization.

In this sense, the Councilor highlighted that “it is a source of pride” that four centers from three provinces of the Valencian Community are part of EL Mundo’s ranking of the 100 best schools in Spain. During his intervention, Rovira told those responsible for the centers that the Education Department is finalizing the update of the coexistence rules.

In this sense, the Director General pointed out that “addressing the mental health of students is a priority”, for which they are also working on prevention measures in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Inspectorate and the centers themselves. In fact, Eskridge emphasized that a large part of the success of schools is due to their ability to adapt to the needs of students.

amparo arbiolFrom the CEU San Pablo School, he was influenced by the idea of ​​protecting “parental freedom” when choosing the type of education for their children. “We are a facilitator, meaning we help educate families,” he said. “It is no longer thought that the teacher does the talking, but that the student can be the manager of his own knowledge.”

For Maite MarinAccording to Mas Camarena, the school’s vision should be “to educate for the future, which in the immediate term is becoming increasingly short.” “You have to adapt quickly to society, from education to education, which is not usually done,” he warned. “This is where the problems of coexistence come from,” said head of school Mas Camarena, who is originally from Finland, who has been working with the Kiva coexistence program for two years. “Students know what bullying is, who the bullies are…they know all the roles.”

luis madridBy Agora Lledo, the school’s own anti-bullying program was also highlighted. Furthermore, he emphasized the concept of student “well-being”: “For two years we have been working on a project in which we have redesigned educational spaces to link architectural design with the academic program.” “We want to take learning beyond the classroom, as the space should also serve as a teacher. Education should not be limited to the classroom and we must dare to take it outside.”

for its part, malen ferrerfrom Newton College, stressed the importance of involving the entire educational community in the “emotional well-being” of students: “We train teachers so that they are sensitive and we also encourage the collaboration of mothers and fathers to help with conflict resolution. As an intermediary. For example, the school works with a system whereby students have other classmates as “references” to whom they can contact in case of a problem. Said, “We ensure that the school has a safe environment.”