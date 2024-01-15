Luis Arraez solves and saves Miami Marlins

louis erez He had a good defensive performance in the second game of the season.

They face each other this Friday, March 29 miami marlins And pittsburgh pirates in the stadium Loan Depot Park, This is the second meeting in a series of four meetings to be held in Little Havana. Tonight it was played with the roof open.

In this opening day The visitors won after 12 innings. so merlins They are looking for their first win of 2024.

Another thing you’re looking for is louis erez, Venezuela has no hits after the first seven trips to the box. Something similar happened with Aldo too spring training And it ended on a high note. In 2023, he became the first player in history to win this title. champion bat In consecutive years and different leagues. They did this in 2022 minnesota twins of American League and in 2023 miami marlins Of the National League.

Luis Arraez saves inning for Miami Marlins

in the third innings Pirates He scored two points. a play of louis erez This prevented them from exceeding and prevented visitors from taking even more advantage.

brian reynolds Opened the entrance after taking the ticket. k brian hess He doubled it to left. Three instead of zero. Edward Olivares Brought another one with the single after a walk of Andrew McCutchen, manager at that time merlins, skip shoemaker decided to take out the pot AJ Pook, he put it in the box brian hoing As first responder.

Henry Davis left the field shortstop And oneil cruz He struck. With two outs and runners on the corners it’s time Jared Triolo, In a no-ball strike count, he hit a soft line through the center of the field.

louis erez He tried to field it in the air, but could not do so. The ball fell on the ground in front of him and he lost sight of it for a moment. He recovered, picked her up and left her almost off the ground for the start. The shot came on time and Triolo was out.

In this way he ended the innings in only two runs.

Play by Luis Arraez in the game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates

mlb scores

