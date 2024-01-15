Lana Rhodes shares the scenes that led her to quit porn and calls for it to be banned

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide that some readers may find disturbing.

At the height of her career, Lana Rhodes was one of the most popular porn stars of all time – but her success also came with a ‘dark side’.

Lana was just a teenager when she joined the adult film industry and worked as a porn star for just eight months before eventually leaving this specific career.

The reason for his departure? Some scenes were filmed with him.

Although it’s been years since she left porn – Lana now focuses her attention on YouTube content and podcasts – it’s clear that her brief stint in the sex industry has still taken a toll on her.

Lana discussed them very passionately and openly 3 girls 1 kitchen Podcast back in 2022.

She detailed the ‘humiliating’ scenes she was filmed during her time in the industry and admitted that she was ‘naïve’ about porn until she pursued it as a career.

“This shows how naive I was but when I first got into porn I had no idea I was going to have sex,” she revealed.

“It didn’t register or process. I didn’t really think about the acts I would have to do to become a porn star.”

Lana told her agents that she was only interested in filming girl-on-girl material, but they insisted that she would not be signed if she would not make boy/girl videos.

Upon finally agreeing to do so, she found that her managers began signing her up for more extreme content so they could make more money.

“They will glamorize doing more work for less money because it will make them earn more,” Lana shared.

“He doesn’t care about girls, he only cares about pleasing producers and film agencies.”

Lana said that she was never made to perform against her will, but she also did not feel that she was in a position to say no to certain roles.

But as she became more popular, the requests became more extreme.

Sharing some of the horror stories she’s heard from her fellow stars, Lana recalled: “I have friends who were strangled so much during a scene that they actually passed out.

“There’s some really crazy stuff going on that damages people’s bodies for the rest of their lives.”

Lana (pictured left) with Alex Janai. Credit Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Although she did not physically harm herself, Lana said that the way porn affected her mental health resulted in her later seeking therapy.

Citing examples of some of the scenes she had, the 27-year-old said: “There were 3-5 that were really painful for me – whether it was being sent on set with someone who was much older, or having to do something like that. Which I was afraid to do because it was so extreme, it could definitely be very painful.

“I would say it 100% contributed to my leaving the industry.”

Noting that it has been years since she left the industry, she described working as a porn star as a ‘life sentence’ as it is something she ‘cannot hide’.

He said he has suffered depression and suicidal thoughts as a result.

Following her mental health struggles, Lana has called for porn to be illegal.

“Going back to porn, I don’t think it’s good for anyone, they should make it illegal,” he said. skinny secret podcast.

“I don’t think it’s good for anyone,” Lana said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available mental health usa, Call or text 988 to reach the 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat here 988lifeline.org, You can also reach the crisis text line by texting MHA to 741741.

