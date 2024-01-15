Cuban International Film School recognizes sexual exploitation in its facilities

The International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños recently publicly acknowledged incidents of sexual exploitation and harassment reported in the magazine. Sneeze.

This week it revealed several cases involving women who studied at that academic center over the past decade and condemned “an ecosystem where, frankly, sexual harassment and impunity was normalized.”

This Thursday the school made an official publication where they acknowledged the facts “The published statements disturb us greatly, as did when we became aware of some of the cases.”

In statements he assured that “since some incidents have occurred, we have taken action. We have implemented a peaceful coexistence protocol that includes examples of violence and caring for cases of gender violence; We include workshops oriented directly from a gender perspective; We created a welfare office to quickly and impartially manage situations of conflict or violence; “We have activated the Gender Committee and the 24-hour Punto Violeta emergency system that people can turn to.”

The statement also said that “With the creation of the Wellbeing Office and the application of protocols, there is conscious and professional monitoring of what is happening in our community and we work from prevention to prevention. Cases have since been handled quickly. and have been dealt with effectively, and disciplinary, administrative and criminal steps have been taken against the offenders.