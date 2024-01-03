Spain, fourth place in free exercises and qualification for the Olympic Games

The Spanish artistic swimming team (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Regardless of Olympic classification, for teams and also for pairs, spain He experienced the ultimate test of the World Cup programme, in which he was left quarter, Once again narrowly missed the podium The competition was dominated by China, Japan and the United States On the stage.

Spain tried to improve their routine the day before, with the team training with barely any rest in the training pool, where they spent the day, eating from ‘picnic’ bags provided by the hotel they were staying at. And were repeating new activities aggressively. But it did not go well. From 308.2480 in prelims to 302.8227 in finals. Had they kept score, Mayuko Fujiki’s girls would have won the bronze medal, but they did not get it, as the United States was better, at least in the judges’ opinion.

American, Trained by Spaniard Andrea Fuentes, they offer a solvent workout, certainly more on form than substance. It didn’t seem like they were technically above Spain, but ‘Showtime’ dominated. His practice is based on the sounds of nature’s water, a tribute to the liquid element that he had already introduced at the last Fukuoka World Cup.

Spain has developed it Exercise based on the musical ‘Aladdin’, But it was not enough. It started with some acrobatics by Sara Saldana and the level of difficulty increased, although it did not deserve a better score from the judges. Despite the disappointment of not winning a medal, the Spanish team, already classified – without China – in the overall count.Second in total of technical, free and acrobatic exercises With 798.6520 points compared to 814.0654 from the United States and 797.8420 from Japan. The other two teams have qualified for the team and doubles games in this World Cup Italy and Canada. Earlier, teams from China, Mexico, Australia, Egypt as well as host France had already achieved it.

Silver went to Japan, According to analysts, while paying homage to chess, it is an impeccable technical exercise, although it lacks emotion. and at the top China, Who play in another league. Their swimmers perform movements at different speeds, perform different acrobatics and have different jump heights. In the end he broke the score with 339.7604 points.

With the Paris Games in mind, the team competition China emerges as the top candidate. Japan and Spain will fight for second place and the United States will take care of any mistakes. After practice, spanish iris tio He told EFE that the team is very satisfied with the Olympic classification (by teams and pairs). “We are very satisfied and very happy with Olympic Plaza, Which was the objective of the championship. We did it. Whatever was in our hands, we have done. “We have competed very well and we have improved a lot,” he said.

Tio stood at the top “Progress as a team” This has been a record since the last World Cup and is expected to improve further in the coming months before the Paris Games. “We have a lot of time to train, change things and improve. “If in half a year we have been able to prepare for the World Cup, imagine how we will approach the Games,” Said. The Catalan assured that there is room for improvement in three of the team’s routines. “We have done a very good job, we have done a lot of work to achieve the objectives. So this is the method. “We also thought about changing the pairings,” he said.

