Starbucks Valentine’s Day 2024. This is how the collection of glasses and thermoses looks on February 14 in other countries

series of Starbucks Coffee Shop Launches a special collection every year Valentine’s Day Which has become one of the most admired brands by collectors. This year, Starbucks’ collection of glasses, thermoses, mugs and barista key chains is inspired by the celebration of February 14, the day of love and friendship.

Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day 2024 collection is now available in stores in Mexico starting Monday, January 29; This includes several glasses, thermoses, mugs and barista key chains.

Valentine’s Day 2024 Glasses and Thermoses in Asia

In its stores in Asia, Starbucks launched various products for Valentine’s Day. In Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and India, Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day collection is cat-themed.

Red ribbons, little cats playing with hearts, a glass with a Michi heart and a straw making a heart are some of the models of the Starbucks Valentine 2024 collection in Asia.

In addition to the recession key chain, this February 14th collection also includes a badge holder and a cute sleeve or fabric cup holder featuring a white cat.

Read this also. The cutest thing you’ll see today: Starbucks’ adorable Michi manga

In South Korea, the February 14 collection is bear themed.

Starbucks statistics in Mexico and the world

Statistics show that Starbucks has grown at a rapid pace around the world and Mexico is no exception. The chain has achieved great success in Mexico due to its combination of high quality drinks, delicious food and unique customer experience.

Starbucks faces increasing competition from other coffee chains such as Tim Hortons, which opened its first branches in CDMX in 2023.

However, the Sirena Coffee chain has a significant advantage in terms of its brand and customer experience.

Starbucks came to Mexico in 2002 and, since then, has grown at a rapid pace.

At the end of 2023, Starbucks had more than 790 stores in Mexico, making it the country with the chain’s second-largest presence in Latin America.

Starbucks sales in Mexico are projected to reach $1.9 billion in 2023, representing a 15% increase over the previous year.

Beverages are the main product that Starbucks sells in Mexico, representing 70% of its total sales.

Food accounts for 20% of Starbucks’ sales in Mexico, with grab-and-go products representing the remaining 10%.

Starbucks has more than 38 thousand stores worldwide, making it the largest coffee chain in the world.

Worldwide Starbucks sales exceed $36 billion.

How much is the brand worth?

The American coffee chain reached its highest brand value since 2010.

It is estimated that the brand is worth an estimated US$61,535 million.

⇒ Subscribe to our content on Google News