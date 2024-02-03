Such an atmosphere was felt in Guiria after the arrival of anti-aircraft defense system

Last Wednesday night, January 31, the arrival of “military tanks with missiles” in the city of Guiría, capital of the Valdez municipality of Sucre state, was reported on social networks.

Victor Federico Gonzalez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Shortly afterward, Rocío San Miguel, president of Citizen Control, confirmed this information. “Residents reported today on social networks the mobilization of Russian-made BUK M2E medium-range anti-aircraft defense systems, which the FANB has, to defend national sovereignty,” San Miguel wrote in a video on his X account. ,

On the other hand, the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), G/J Domingo Hernández Larraz, published photos displaying military deployments, without giving further details.

“We are sovereign, free and independent,” said Hernández Larraz, who received a response from the president of civilian control.

Rocío San Miguel, fellow human rights defender, said, “A country is sovereign, free and independent not only because of the operational capacity of our FANB, which is important!”

“To also pay attention to its main strategic infrastructure such as the Guiria port, which has been abandoned for years. General in Chief, take advantage of the route passing through a city that is of great importance for the country and pay little attention to the facilities of the international port of Guiría and the Juan Manuel Valdez Airport. The people of Guiria will appreciate this.”

Laughter and mystery among the residents

Faced with this situation, the residents of Guiria did not delay in creating memes and jokes alluding to the carnival with circulated photos and videos of military units.

“Guerría is, as always, the leader in the parade of floats and comparsa,” he indicated on social networks.

Audiovisual material was also broadcast with expressions such as “Essequibo is ours” or “Long live Carnival”.

However, residents consulted by the La Patilla team in Sucre expressed their fear and ignorance.

“Several military tanks arrived with missiles, but we don’t know why,” advised one of the civilians.

He said that “since their arrival, security forces have been deployed and are more in control.”