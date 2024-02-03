Which pickup has been the best-seller in the market for 46 years?

With a surprising total of 496,526 units sold, the Ford F-150 pickup was once again the best-selling model in the United States.

In the vast and diverse United States automotive market, pickup trucks hold a dominant position Full size stands as true titans on the streets, While in many other places in the world, such as Argentina, preferences lean toward medium-sized ones, in North America the giants are those that dominate sales and public preferences.

On one hand its large cabin, cargo capacity, interior space and its footprint. On the other end, Power, performance and driving experience While having all kinds of adventures. There are more than enough credible reasons to explain why thousands of people invest in one of these vehicles. Keep reading to learn the top 3 and more!

3 best-selling pickups in the United States

The Ford F-150, with its impressive presence and legacy, emerged as the undisputed champion of the market during the year 2023. A total of 496,526 units were sold, a significant increase of 18% Regarding last year. And it is much more than that; It has maintained its leadership position over the years and has been declared the best-selling vehicle in the United States and the most popular truck globally.

Following closely, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 shows off its power with total sales of 341,470 units During the same period. And most importantly, there is a staggering increase of 62% compared to 2022. This significant growth positions it as the truck with the highest growth in sales in this competitive market.

Completing the podium or top 3 is the RAM 1500, With 275,883 patent units. Despite a slight decline of 8% Compared to last year, no one can take away its popularity and respect among American buyers. This is due to its combination of strength, versatility and comfort, among other qualities.

Medium pickup trucks are also a great option

The preference for large pickup trucks is supported by the variety of models available, which Offering a wide range of cabin configurations and options for both work and play, This versatility and adaptability far exceeds what full-size pickups offer in other markets such as Argentina.

Although full-size trucks dominate the scene, Medium pickup also has its place in the American market, The Toyota Tacoma, with its solid features and reputation for reliability, remains the queen in this segment, with 234,768 units sold during 2022. Despite experiencing a slight decline of 1%, it shows that midsize pickups also hold their place in the American heart. Buyer.

In short, The pickup market in the United States is a diverse and dynamic universe, where full size reigns supreme, but medium size also has its place and loyalty among consumers. Likewise, it is important to note that the former are where they are most successful, unlike the latter, which are more in demand around the world.

Fierce competition among major manufacturers Promotes innovation and development of new modelsEnsuring that there is a pickup (or at least a specific version or configuration) to meet the needs and tastes of every type of driver in this vast country.