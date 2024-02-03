How to stop fearing aging, in the words of an expert

old age is synonymous with change, from the physical, psychological and physiological point of view. The speed with which these changes occur has a direct impact Lifestyle, habits and behavior Of every person. can result hard to adapt To this new reality of aging.

spanish population Age in leaps and bounds, According to the National Institute of Statistics, Spain has the highest population over the age of 64 9.5 million people In 2022. One in five Spaniards is over the age of 64, a fact that affects How is the aging process understood? and an increased (irrational) fear of aging, known as gerascophobia,

Alberto Badas Stannah works and reports that today, the majority of the population is around 45 to 55 years old. This sector will become large and majority in the next 20 years low birth rateso you have to normalize this taboo topic, “Because it’s the most natural thing in the world.” With this, we observe How is it possible to eliminate the fear of aging? and learn to manage it in a way that allows live a satisfied life,

Despite selling stairlifts to improve autonomy, independence and accessibility for its customers, Stanh teams try Educate your customers about aging, and about the taboo that continues in society. Alberto Badas manages the marketing department and tells us that “The fear of aging becomes more visible at an early age“Thus, people around the age of 30 worry about every sign that suggests they are getting older. For example, a young woman in her thirties will complain of premature wrinkles, when the expression When it comes to lines, or a little fatigue.

,There is a possibility of disability“He says. He says so The body changes throughout our lives, and that aging is the most normal thing that can happen. Alberto Badas confirms that it is simply “taking aging as another phase in your life” and that it has many positive aspects if you manage to age in good circumstances.



A couple is hiking.

alistair berg getty images

However, he says so The population is increasingly active, And mental health conscious and the importance of being good habits, both physical and moral. Something that changes from previous generations. “Habits in my grandparents’ time were not what they are today. They smoked a lot, didn’t play sports, and retirement was synonymous with inactivity,” says Badas. Nowadays, With age comes increasing opportunities to travel, play sports, and enjoy our relationships. Both family and friends.





This tells us the key to aging in good physical and mental condition: good habits. That’s right, quite simple Incorporate healthy habits in all areas, throughout your life, to age in the best possible way. Physically, “you have to prepare for good physical condition So that the impact of falls or any problems is reduced,” says the expert. at the same level Quality and balanced diet “For bring the bones and muscles they needJust like calcium.”

Emphasizes the importance of healthy habits and awareness of mental health and emotion regulation. Therefore, from an early age, Take care of your health, your fitness and your mind So that, “Be content as long as you grow old” he concluded.