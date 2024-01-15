suitcase measurements Do bags count as carry-on luggage? This is the new regulation that has come to Spain

Currently, there is not uniform standards To the size and weight of hand luggage that is accepted by all Airlines, Each airline sets its own Limit on size and weight Allowance for hand luggage. Permitted dimensions for hand luggage vuelingFor example, may differ from those established by iberia, Airlines will fine you if you don’t follow their rules They have the right to send your cabin suitcase If it exceeds the permitted dimensions or weight, they may apply to the warehouse additional charges for,

You should not rely on your persuasive skills or past experiences, as airlines have an advantage if they decide to weigh your luggage. For avoid potential failures, it is worth reviewing the following table. It is important to pay attention to this Some airlines are more flexible than others regarding luggage size and weightwhile others are much more restrictive,

If you decide to travel with luggage on the plane, the characteristics that this bag must meet will depend not only on the hand luggage policy of each airline, but also on the specific type of ticket purchased by the passenger. Will do. For example, for a weekend trip, it would be Adequate with size S (Small) suitcase, It usually measures 55 x 40 x 20 cm and we call it cabin or handheld.

These are the things to keep in mind

Buy extra items in advance, as needed Additional charges apply For excess or overweight bags at the airport.

If you fly with companies where there is no weight limit for carry-on luggage, You must be able to hold your suitcase In the compartments without the help of flight attendants.

The baggage allowances shown in this table are based on standard economy flights to and from Europe and are per person per flight.

remember that To carry gel, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, hairspray, perfume …rules of thumb say you should move these in smaller containers as possible each 100ml , is allowed a Maximum 10 boats per passenger And everyone has to go inside one Transparent bag with zipper or self-sealing.

Depending on the country you're flying from, rules about what you can and can't bring vary.

Can I travel with bags and hand luggage?

Regarding the measurements of backpacks and bags, namely, That small piece of luggage should be 40 x 20 x 25 cm And fits under the seat. If the passenger exceeds this limit, they will have to pay a surcharge 45.99 euros and that stuff will be put away Aircraft hold.

These are company-by-company solutions

There are a large number of airlines making it very difficult to understand what can be packed in your suitcase, even for those who are used to flying. Rules and regulations regarding weight and measurement of carry-on luggage They vary depending on the airline. These are the measurements of the suitcase so that you avoid problems or, at least, avoid inconvenient loss of time during security checks.

Hand luggage measurements at Vueling

If you decide to travel with Vueling the measurements for hand luggage are 40x20x30 centimeters With its lowest rate. And it will have to fit under the front seat. The maximum cabin suitcase measurement must be 10 kg, if you have included this in your rate. 55x40x20 cm and you have to place it in the upper compartment.

A small piece of luggage is always included in all rates (from). 40x20x25 cm), which should fit under the seat. Bags duty free is also allowed in Must fit in the cabin and under the front seat along with your small bag.,

Priority and 2 carry-on option gives customers the benefit of boarding the plane through the queue Prioritize and carry your small personal belongings And 10 kg (55x40x20 cm) of excess luggage on board.

Hand luggage measurement on EasyJet

Everyone can carry one piece of hand luggage Small free per person on board, maximum size is 45x36x20 cm And it has to fit under the front seat. Your piece of luggage may be heavy Up to 15 kg, but you will have to lift and carry it yourself.

If you want to carry a larger piece of hand luggage on board (maximum 56x45x25 cm), you can choose the Up Front or Extra Legroom seat.

Hand luggage measurement on IberiaExpress

Compared to other airlines, measures With Iberia hand luggage is increased by several centimeters (56x40x25) with a 10 kg weight limit. It also allows one accessory in the cabin.