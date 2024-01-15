8 habits of one of the greatest longevity experts that delay aging

longevity habits Of Serena Poon As she herself says, they are suits tailored for her. live longer and better, “They are constantly changing and evolving to better adapt stages of life “Where I find myself,” she says. Absolutely.” anyone at any age Can enforce a healthy lifestyle, inviting you to incorporate it into your daily routine Habits that help us add years For our life. co-chairman of fully aligned companyA company specializing in longevity, built together World Guru David Sinclair, Serena Poon She is also a famous businesswoman and Wellness and Longevity Expert,

8 Longevity Habits from One of the Greatest Anti-Aging Experts

With a holistic approach, Serena Poon shared what are for him 8 habits of longevity,

“I start my morning with meditation,” he explains. Serena Poon, According to the expert, there are studies that show that it helps us maintain cellular youth, By increasing DHEA levels and reducing cortisol, Attention reduces stress which may contribute to the protection of oxidative telomere,Biomarkers of chronological age Responsible for protecting the major chromosomes in the so-called L.longevity of meiotic cells,

“when you live Connected to something you’re passionate aboutYou think your actions have one positive impact on the world or you experience a deep feeling meaning of your life“Don’t you have a different energy?” he asks. Serena Poon, if you can connect with him energy Throughout the day you will experience what Washington Hill University study who linked a sense of purpose in life to better cognitive function and greater longevity,

3. Reduce your stress with the 4-4-4 method

“He Tension constantly causes harm to our bodies physically, energetically and mentally,” explains Serena Poon, She does different stress-reducing exercises every day. is one of his favorites 4-4-4 breathing method, “Observing your breathing is an excellent way Increase calmness and reduce anxiety, The 4-4-4 breathing method is excellent. Whenever you feel stressed, take a moment to breathe naturally while focusing on your breath, letting worries and anxieties melt away.” Deep breathing is an effective way to regain your senses. control your anxiety,

“If you pass sitting most of the dayIt’s time to incorporate longevity exercise into your daily routine.” Experts recommend starting long walk And increase daily movement, especially in natural environments. doctor david sinclairpodcast writer live long say that “exercise is closely related to reduction in mortality rate, as well as a reduction in major age-related diseases and conditions, such as dementia, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer and frailty. Furthermore, it is an effective antidepressant that improves sleep quality“. Experts recommend at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week,

5. Learn and experience new things daily

“Learn new skill And complex ones like, for example, playing an instrument or learning a new language – Serena explains – are a perfect way to improve yourself. neuroplasticity“. Skills that require you to be mentally and physically present exercise your brain and force him to create new neural connections“Encountering new challenges when communicating with others, trying new foods and tastes, meeting new people, changing surroundings, traveling… all this helps your brain stay young and live long,

“It is said that The people you associate with most influence your longevity Much more so than people you interact with casually,” the expert says. In the study of Harvard director robert waldinger Close relationships have been found to be important Happiness and coping with aging, Research was also published American psychologist Note that trusting intimate relationships can reduce stress response or perceived threat levels, prevent harmful cardiovascular activity from stress, and increase pain tolerance. When people feel appreciated and understood, they report fewer physical symptoms. Positive energy and vitality and feel more satisfied with life,

“I’ve been practicing for years plant based diet, It was a slow change, which has had a very positive effect on my energy and my body in the long term,” he explains. Serena Poon, And he adds: “A plant based diet It is closely related to many health improvements. From gut health to brain health and hormonal balance. most of Scientist and Nutritionist Agree that following a plant-based diet contributes to long and healthy life,

“He intermittent fastingor what doctor david sinclair Call time-restricted eating “It has a tendency to improve your health.” There are several reasons to incorporate this exercise into your lifestyle: Make it regular intestinal functionpurify and expand the mind Life expectancy, “In my opinion, when adopting any type of fasting practice, it is very important to always remain in connect with your body” he explains. Sometimes, even though you may want to exercise, your body may be telling you that You need certain nutrients, and it’s important to listen,