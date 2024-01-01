The best MIR in history, Noelia Garcia, already knows her specialty

He The best MIR test of the 21st century As of today, its net was Rs 179.33. However, everything indicates that MIR of 2024 could surpass that recordSince an applicant has reached The provisional estimate total is 185 net, his name is noelia garciaand is a graduate Medicine by the Autonomous Community of Madrid, She has chosen the completely online MIR preparation method and assures that “Taught myself” In most of the process. With this result, which is not yet official, it will be set as a test achievement for candidate resident doctors, which should be confirmed by the Ministry of Health after the result is published.

The young applicant has received training from the academy MIR Asturias. Noelia assured in a live broadcast on Instagram with the Academy that, if she were number 1 in 2024, she would choose the specialty that her two previous predecessors had already chosen, the numbers 1 of MIR 2023 and 2022: dermatology, His achievement is bolstered by the extra level of difficulty, but for him this has been the key to comfort, and it has been a MIR preparation without attending classes in person.

“I chose to prepare for the test in the format from home, I was clear from the beginning. I knew that I was not going to stay in one place during the entire preparation for MIR 2024 as I had spent the summer Alicante, and the rest in Madrid. I don’t like to waste time commuting. And the headquarters in both cities caught me far away from home,” he said.

Noelia entered her answer template on their academy platform to estimate her provisional result and, as per the ministry’s provisional answer sheet Health Department has received the estimated provisional result of 185 NET, A figure which is an absolute record in MIR examination. A true achievement since the threshold of 180 was never reached after the turn of the century. If this result is obtained, everything indicates that this will be the best MIR test in the recent history of doctors’ testing.











“During MIR I got to know myself and was trained quite well.”







Formula for “approximately” number 1 of MIR 2024

But, How did you achieve that unique result? The candidate acknowledges that Aadhaar is taking care of physical and mental health. During the course he recommends himself to be guided by the organization’s calendar, best manuals and the ask lots of multiple choice questions To be trained with the exam format, in addition to following good classes that make the final part lively in which “it is good to have a more entertaining review to consolidate the concepts.”

There is a magic formula for Noelia “Take care of yourself and pursue the best.” The strength of his preparation lies in what is most important to him, i.e. the exams. He added, “I’ve done a lot of questions, mini-drills and also had an improvement class every Saturday in sixth year.”

Despite what may seem like an additional difficulty, Holding in-person classes “would have been even worse” for Noelia. “Because of the displacement issue.” Furthermore, from home they have used “tricks” such as power Listen to classes at multiple speeds, which made him more efficient. “If the environment of being surrounded by colleagues suits you, then it is fine, but if not, then the way Study MIR from homeFor me it is most comfortable and the classes are exactly the same,” he says.







A MIR that started in the sixth year of therapy

His MIR preparation lasted 17 months and he started in the sixth grade. Her college didn’t have exams, so she worked but didn’t want to do anything “too much” so that the intense testing wouldn’t burn her out. ,I prioritized tests and did mini-simulations of 120 questions every Saturday And then I watched a recovery video. The test questions are divided into three categories, and the basic questions that should begin to master the steps are questions on concepts that are covered two or more times in the MIR, so my goal in sixth grade is to test all I had to master these questions. “, Solid.

Furthermore, this possible number 1 ensures that They didn’t touch Manuel in sixth grade Because, even though he didn’t have exams in sixth grade, he decided to give priority to enjoying the rotation. “I also didn’t use the tutoring service much. Not because I didn’t think it was useful, but one way of tutoring was that you become your own teacher, and over the years I’ve come to know myself and I I teach quite well. I don’t think I needed the help of a private tutor, but I found it useful that every week there was a common video uploaded where they talked about difficulties, doubts and it helped us It was good to encourage,” he concluded.