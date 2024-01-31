San Diego Padres reinforce bullpen with former Yankees pitcher

2024 season of major League Baseball It’s practically around the corner and although it won’t take long for you to hear its “Play ball” There are still teams that never stop moving forward. This is the team on this occasion San Diego Padres Who tries to strengthen himself.

2023 was a disappointment for the organization as it was left out of the postseason party. Although they competed for a wild card spot National League Until last week, but the roster they had was not good enough.

like with the players leaving juan soto And josh haider, San Diego Padres no longer participate as a favorite Western Division, However, the team that Mike Shildt will lead this year does not plan on standing still and is bringing in pieces that will make them competitive.

You may be interested in: Looking for contracts: 10 Cuban players declared free agents by MLB

Wandy Peralta signed a deal with the San Diego Padres

According to one of his reports x.com account Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal’s team San Diego Padres left handed reliever vandy peralta, The contract will be worth four years and $16.5 million with three opt-out options. It should be noted that the deal is still pending the results of physical examinations.

dominican will join the team San Diego Padres As a piece that can give depth and stability to a relief corps that suffered a loss josh haidersigned with Houston Astros, This will be the fourth organization mlb with whom he will play wearing the uniform of cincinnati reds, san francisco giants And new York Yankees,

vandy peralta Scheduled to launch in 2023 with the organization of new York Yankees, where he posted a record of 4–2 in 63 appearances. Additionally, he had a 2.83 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 54 innings of work.

In mlbThe reliever has eight years of service and a 19–18 record with a 3.88 earned run average in 345.2 innings.