The double murder in Gurabo on February 6 turned into a massacre.

one in five injured Firing was reported in Gurabo on 6th February.Which took the lives of two people, died today at the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Rio Piedras, thus becoming the fourth massacre of 2024.

Lieutenant Angel Martínez Toro, acting deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Caguas, identified the deceased as: Ricardo Martínez Ramírez, 37 years oldWho was a resident of the Campamento neighborhood in Gurabo.

According to the date of events, Drug trafficking was the motive that gained the most force after the shootings The incident occurred in front of a liquor store located at the intersection of Road PR-932 and 189.

Drug trafficking hits headlines as possible motive for double murder in Gurabo

Following the death of Martínez Ramírez, the number of gunshot victims was adjusted to four, two women and two men ranging in age from 32 to 58., No one had a criminal record.

The investigation conducted by the Caguas Homicide Division revealed that the incidents were reported at 10:08 pm, after the business had closed, but while customers were still around.

At the same time, a red 2022 Kia Sportage bus arrived, causing The gunmen killed 31-year-old Edwin “Bebo” Roman Rivera and 37-year-old Jason L. Shots were fired at Figueroa Robles., At the end of the shooting, several people rushed to help the victims lying on the sidewalk, but unexpectedly the vehicle returned, the gunmen got out and killed Roman Rivera.

The gunman’s target was Edwin “Bebo” Roman Rivera. , supply ,

Jason L. Figueroa Robles, one of the dead in the case that became today a massacre. , supply ,

There is a report of injury due to bullet in the second firing.

He Roman Rivera was the target of the gunmen, who had a criminal record for controlled substances and weapons offenses. In addition, he frequently traveled to the United States and engaged in illegal businesses.

At 11:42 pm they found the suspects’ bus burning, which had been stolen from the San Juan police precinct on December 21. Once the fire was extinguished, casings of varying calibers recovered at the site of the double murder were recovered for relevant analysis.