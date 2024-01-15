Adele accused of “cheating”: why are her fans angry?

It’s the event of the summer! On January 31, Adele announced to her fans on her Instagram account four extravagant concert dates in Munich, Germany in August. Facing madness, singer Joe This has not happened in Europe since 2016 To add six additional dates. title singer hello so go on stage For a series of ten concerts. An event that delighted the artist’s fans, at least until they found out the price of the tickets.

as reported bfmtv, This Thursday, February 15, many fans of Rich Paul’s wife expressed his anger On social networks after discovering the prices of tickets on pre-sale from February 9th. Ticket prices start at €74.90 for seats furthest from the stage and then differ Between 274.90 and 419.90 euros, according to categories. On some sales sites, prices go up to 1,152.50 euros for a VIP seat, “Who can still afford those prices? It’s crazy. Honestly, I can’t and don’t want to pay it. It’s a scam.”For example, a fan on X (X-Twitter) wrote.

Map of Adele’s show in Munich, with this definition. Our entry fees range from 74.90 to 419.90 euros! pic.twitter.com/RvtqpagQfO – Info Adele (@InfoAdeleBrasil) 6 February 2024

If some fans will get the chance to hear Adele live in a few months, others are all the more disappointed because they can’t. You can no longer use your favorite singer’s music on TikTok, In fact, since February 1, users of the social network have been surprised to learn that some of their favorite songs have been banned from the platform. tubes of Taylor Swift, weekend, Ariana Grandeadele or even billie eilishThat’s why they are not found. And with good reason, as reported Take Figaro, On January 31, citing an open letter from Universal Music Group, This is a breakdown in negotiations between the TikTok platform and UMGWhose previous licensing agreement expired on January 31 cause of problem, Disagreement is primarily a matter of concern On remuneration of artists under UMG license For the use of their music, but not only that. At present no consensus has been reached on the solution to the problem.

